We can expect some inclement cosmic weather today. There may be a noticeable amount of frustration and tension in the atmosphere. Many of us will need to be mindful of engaging in petty bickering or drama. In case the drama is unavoidable, maturity and levelheadedness can avert trouble. Meanwhile, keeping ourselves busy with work or other mundane tasks, as well as activities like studying or reading, can also be useful. We're encouraged to pick and choose our battles for today. On the plus side, if we have something challenging to tackle, today's planetary aspects will provide us with an assist.
ARIES: March 21 to April 19. Don't let the fear of failure get to you. As long as you're willing to continue learning and growing, you can't lose.
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. Are you taking things way too seriously today? Lighten up a little. Have some fun.
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. You may not want to depend on others, but it's perfectly OK to need people. Call on the people you consider your family.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. If you're dealing with someone pushy or demanding, or someone who's not entirely upfront with you, it may be necessary to have a conversation to address it.
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. Avoid pushing yourself too hard today. There's no need to overdo anything. Plus, your well-being is important.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. You might not have much patience right now when it comes to reaching your goals. However, even if you don't see instant results, know that your hard work will still pay off.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. Try not to dwell on your flaws or the mistakes you made long ago. Learn from the past so that you don't repeat it.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. Your mind might be extra heavy today. Connect with friends or positive people who can cheer you up.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. Ignoring a financial issue that needs your attention won't make it go away. It's better to deal with it head-on.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. Be mindful of insisting that others do things the way you do. There are times when exercising a live-and-let-live attitude is appropriate.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. No matter how hard you might try, there are some things you can't control or fix. Redirect your energy toward something more productive.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. It might be better to spend time with yourself or a close friend rather than being in a throng of people.