Today could be emotionally volatile, but it's possible to switch up the vibe by putting our energy into more productive or enjoyable things to do. If any hiccups arise, it will help not to take anything too personally. Romantic fun and creative outlets might provide a healthy distraction, while accomplishing tasks for the day might require a flexible or innovative approach. Toward the late evening, the tension in the air begins to dissipate, giving us an opportunity to relax and regroup.
ARIES: March 21 to April 19. You might be feeling a bit prickly. Be mindful of lashing out at the wrong people, or for the wrong reasons. How can you take responsibility for your own happiness?
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. You want to make everyone happy, but that is often hard to do. Clear and effective communication will be the key to keeping frustration at bay.
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. Don't waste your time trying to compare yourself to other people. Honor your unique qualities.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. Surround yourself with encouraging people. Sometimes you need a little reminder of how amazing you are.
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. You may not feel like working. If you can afford to take the day off or knock off early, you'll feel a lot better for it. If you can't take time off, take it slow.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. Be mindful of doing things all by yourself when you really don't have to. You can make things easier for yourself by allowing others to help.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. Focus on what you know and you need to get done today. Everything else can wait.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. People might not always get you. That doesn't make you any less knowledgeable or good at what you do.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. Sometimes there are no quick fixes when it comes to feeling your best. There are days, like today, when you have to work at it a little more. Don't give up!
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. Enjoy some one-on-one time with a person you love. Don't be afraid to make a new connection -- it's a good reminder that you're not alone.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. Don't be in such a rush today. Stay grounded and centered. Be intentional with your time and energy.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. Having a creative outlet can help you reduce your stress. What do you like to do just for fun?