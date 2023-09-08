Spc. Christopher Anderson, a Fire Support Specialist with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team “Ghost,” 2nd Infantry Division, adjusts the antenna on top of the mission command platform during operational testing of the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Under development in two increments, termed Increment 0 and Increment 1, the Soldiers are testing Inc. 0 of the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure.(Photo by Tad Browning)