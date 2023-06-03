Up In The Glider

Ute Kaden

Cadet Chief John Burley is in a glider that gets towed high into the sky.

 Ute Kaden

By the time this week’s 2023 Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy is over, at Clear Airport, about 325 training flights will be completed. Twenty student pilots are all working together, with six volunteer glider instructors, six tow pilots, and strong community support, learning how to become glider pilots themselves. Some of them reached a special milestone and soloed for the first time this week. “We’re all here because we want to fly,” said Cadet First Lt. Taylor Moehring of Birchwood.

