John Tobin Invitational
Delta High School- 125: Oran Brown (2-3) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points; 160: Steven Warren (2-2) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points; 171: Orrin Hicks (0-4) placed 5th; 135G Gretchen Marchuk (0-2) placed 3rd. 135G: Madison Grapengeter (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Eielson High School- 112: Kyler Matteson (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 112: Enoch Worthington (0-2) place is unknown; 125: Daniel Zamora (2-7) placed 6th; 125: Jace Zaldivar (2-6) placed 5th; 135: Nathaniel Mayer (6-2) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points; 145: Sylvin Carter (4-4) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points; 152: Landon Salley (1-4) placed 4th; 152: Adam Jockusch (5-2) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 160: Joseph Manning (0-6) placed 5th; 171: Jayden Bitton (3-3) placed 4th; 171: Harrisen Wall (6-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 189: Andrew Soto (3-5) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points; 112G: Elle Webster (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Hutchison High School- 145: Daniel Buzby (0-4) placed 5th; 189: Seth Briesmeister (4-0) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 215: Andrew Holman (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 125G: Adelle Patterson (0-5) placed 6th; 160G: Jaylynn Hernandez (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 160G: Hailey Loose (0-2) placed 3rd; 235G: Lydia Patterson (0-3) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
North Pole High School- 112: Jonathan Ford (9-6) place is unknown; 112: Aiden Urban (5-10) place is unknown; 125: Hayden McCumby (3-11) placed 3rd; 125: Devon Stolz (12-8) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 145: Zeffre Kobernuss (5-9) placed 3rd; 145: Toby Quiros (10-8) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 152: Destin Kohler (5-7) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points; 152 Logan Bellmay (0-4) placed 5th; 160: Kyle Stolz (10-6) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 171: Via Skipps (8-6) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points; 189: Willliam Barfield (7-9) placed 4th; 189: Daniel Conley (6-3) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 189: David Mattox (2-4) placed 5th; 112G: Elizabeth Schumaker (13-0) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 125G: Abigail Whitlock (6-5) placed 3rd; 125G: Macara Kobernuss (15-4) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 125G: AnnMarie D`Hondt (13-2) placed 2nd; 125G: Isabell Schumacher (1-4) placed 5th; 135G: Dakota Darby (16-0) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 160G: Emily Bellant (8-2) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 235G: Megan Parrish (8-2) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points.
Valdez High School- 160: Mckennan Mayer (1-9) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points; 215: William Benes (3-8) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points; 235G: Jana Allen (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Wasilla High School- 112: Chase Foss (9-6) placed 4th; 112: Elijah Allen (12-5) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 112: Joseph Spangler (12-6) placed 3rd; 135: Benjamin Spangler (6-15) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points; 135: Brandt Steiner (2-10) placed 5th; 145: Fred Elvsaas (14-5) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 160: Deshawn Campbell (17-4) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 171: Bradley Keeney (17-7) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 215: Landon Steiner (8-5) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 112G: Kaelynn Seidl (3-11) placed 4th; 112G: Cassie Workman (2-8) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
West Valley High School- 112: Dustin Lozano (15-5) place is unknown; 125: Andrew Dosland (17-6) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 135: Chase Valentine (14-7) placed 2nd; 135: Zadock Hawkins (15-6) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points; 152: Soren Arnold (6-3) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points; 125G: Mika Olson (3-7) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points; 235G: Alice Bent (9-8) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.