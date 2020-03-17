This year’s White Mountains 100 race is now among the numerous events that have been canceled due to the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The race was scheduled to start this weekend.
A notice posted on the White Mountains 100 website states that organizers “consulted with race medical team and local medical professionals heavily involved with mitigating COVID-19 risk and they urged us to consider canceling the event.”
“Please consider spending your refund money at any number of local businesses in your area,” the notice states. “This will all pass, and we will get back to normal eventually, but it would be a shame if our local businesses didn't rebound as well.”