Walmart will limit the number of customers it allows in its stores starting Saturday.
The retail giant, which has a story in Fairbanks, made the national announcement Friday as part of the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Walmart stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000-square feet of store space at a given time, according to a news release from the company. To manage shoppers, associates at each store will mark a queue at a single-entry door, in most cases the grocery side entrance, and direct customers arriving there, where shoppers will be counted one by one. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a one-out, one-in basis.
Once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other, according to the news release. Stores will also begin a one-way movement through aisles starting next week, using floor markers and direction from associates.