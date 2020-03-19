Oil prices across the country are rapidly dropping in value, including Alaska North Slope crude, which dropped to $27.73 per barrel as of Tuesday.
The price of Alaska oil has been on the decline since the initial market shakeups soon after COVID-19 reached the United States in January. North Slope oil prices sat at $50.98 at the beginning of the month, marking a $20 drop in price in the past two weeks.
The Alaska Department of Revenue forecast North Slope crude to hover around $64 a barrel this fiscal year.