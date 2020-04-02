The United States Chamber of Commerce has compiled a guide for all 50 states on how small businesses and self-employed individuals will be able to benefit from some of the relief loans and financial aid available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is working with state and local chambers across the country to provide businesses with the information they need to stay afloat and keep people employed during the pandemic,” said Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This comprehensive guide ensures small business owners fully understand what aid is available to them and how to access those funds as quickly as possible. We remain committed to ensuring no family or business goes bankrupt due to financial hardships associated with the coronavirus.”
According to data for the chamber, there will be an estimated $897 million available in relief loans for Alaska’s approximately 17,247 small businesses.