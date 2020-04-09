As Alaska businesses close their doors and limit operations with no reprieve in sight as a result of COVID-19, unemployment filings in the state continue to rise at an alarming rate.
New claims made in the week ending March 28 totalled 14,590, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For all of March, new claims totalled 37,331, an upward trend that Labor Department Economist Lennon Weller says is likely to continue.
"Looking forward over the next few weeks, it is likely that we will continue to see this elevated level of initial claims as more and more businesses finalize their plans for riding out this period, i.e. keeping staff on or letting them go," Weller wrote in an email Thursday. "However, the level of new claims should subside rather quickly."
Current projections show continued claims maintaining a sharp climb for several weeks and staying there as initial claims taper off.
"Those continued claims should stay elevated until conditions change drastically, i.e. the virus is brought under control and people are able to resume more normal life and are allowed to return to work," Weller wrote "It’s tough to say how long this period of elevated UI claims will last, largely tied to stay-at-home orders."
The current assumption is that the spike in claims will last at least through May, if not through June, Weller added.
"As we gain a better understanding of how things are panning out healthwise, and how businesses have weathered the shutdowns, it should help to guide claims load forecasts going forward," Weller said.
To handle this increase in claims, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Thursday evening the state is adding 100 staff members to process unemployment claims, bringing the total number of staff to 250.
The current goal is to process claims and provide benefits to individuals within seven to 10 days of filing, Dunleavy noted. As of Thursday, Alaska residents are also now able to file for benefits weekly instead of biweekly as previously allowed.
