The University of Alaska Fairbanks has received a national honor for its treatment of first generation college students.
The Center for First-generation Student Success recently designated UAF a First-gen Forward Institution.
“UAF Student Support Services office and the Nanook Diversity and Action Center have been collaborating for a couple of years now on special events and initiatives to help first gen students find a community and be successful here at UAF,” said Ronnie Houchin, associate director for student engagement.
UAF has a program, First-Gen AK, through the Nanook Diversity and Action Center and Student Support Services designed to support and encourage first-generation college students, people for whom neither parent has a bachelor’s degree.
“We created it to really raise awareness about first-gen students,” Houchin said. “Here at UAF over half of our student body are first-gen, but I think the messages that folks get from the media and thinking back to my own experience as a first gen student, when I got to college I felt like everyone knew how to navigate college, that everyone had parents or siblings or other family members that could sort of help them navigate that transition — and the reality is, there are a lot of first gen folks.”
The program is two-fold, according to Houchin. The first part is awareness, which involves buttons distributed to faculty and staff to signify they are first-generation, while the second part is first-generation specific events.
First-Gen AK hosts a breakfast for first-generation students and families to connect with first-gen faculty, staff and administrators during new student orientation; there is a First-Generation Baccalaureate Cording Ceremony for graduating first-gen students.
Now a part of the Center for First-Generation Student Success’ cohort, Houchin said this partnership will provide the university “an opportunity to learn from other institutions that have learned this designation.”
This will include access to research and best practices, as well as opportunities for professional development for faculty and staff.
Selected institutions will send representatives to a First-gen Forward Workshop in Baltimore in June and will participate in monthly phone calls, virtual professional development, goal setting, blog development and annual reporting, among other things according to a press release from UAF and the center.