The University of Alaska Museum of the North will reopen to visitors on Wednesday, July 8, following a temporary closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Early entry dates will be available to museum members by reservation from June 29-July 1.
A news release from the museum states the following:
"To protect the health of visitors and staff, face coverings will be required at all times in the museum. Visitation will be limited to two hours to maintain a limited capacity, and visitors may be asked to wait before entering the building. There are also plans to build an online scheduling platform for the museum’s website in the future. A complete list of safety measures can be found at bit.ly/uamnhours."
The museum has been closed to the public since March 13.