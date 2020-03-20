The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska issued a warning Friday about several new fraud schemes seeking to exploit the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The schemes include but are not limited to:
• People selling fake cures online.
• Phishing emails from people or groups posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Websites and apps that appear to share information about the virus but instead install malware to gain and lock access to your devices until a ransom is paid.
• People seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charities.
• Medical providers using information obtained from patients for COVID-19 testing to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Members of the public are urged to report suspected fraud schemes by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by email to disaster@leo.gov.