One criterion of a classic work is its ability to remain relevant over time. “Pride and Prejudice” has thus far passed the durability test; the novel has been adapted to fit a myriad of mediums.
In the latest, Theatre UAF is bringing the book-turned-play to computer screens. “Pride and Prejudice,” written by Kate Hamill and directed by Rebecca George, is available for on demand streaming online from Friday through Sunday. The show is the culmination of more than a year and a half of work; the cast was a week from opening last year when the play was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“It’s a fun, fresh take on ‘Pride and Prejudice’,” said Isabelle Nygren, who plays the lead character, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet. Without giving anything away, Nygren said that there are a few adaptations to the literary classic. Luke Williams, who plays Nygren’s counterpart, Fitzwilliam Darcy, echoed the sentiment.
“It’s a good update on Pride and Prejudice,” he said, adding that he believes even people who are not typically Jane Austen fans will appreciate the modern twists.
For instance, director George said, this version takes a more feminist angle than the original work.
“It’s fantastical, fast-paced and funny,” and perfect for spring, she added.
The biggest adaptation, however, is not content but format. The show was pre-recorded about a month ago. Actors, who began rehearsing in January, performed separately in front of their computers. They then sent their recordings to the editor, who compiled and edited the tapes into a final product.
“Through the magic of the internet and Zoom,” we were able to make it happen, Williams said.
Though Zoom made the production possible, the virtual medium presented several challenges. Transitioning the work to a different format “was a big undertaking,” George said. Unlike the previous online production “She Kills Monsters,” “Pride and Prejudice” was not written for the medium and does not necessarily lend itself to the virtual realm. For instance, the show features a lot of ball scenes, which do not translate well because some depth and range are lost on webcams. But George said they made the best of the situation by focusing on what could be conveyed, such as relationships. This added intimacy and “made it really beautiful,” she said.
Actors had already begun rehearsing last spring and George said they “picked right back up.” Still, there were challenges for castmembers as well. “It was very difficult,” said Williams, who was first exposed to the format in “She Kills Monsters.” One difficulty both Nygren and Williams mentioned was that actors needed to look at the camera rather than at their fellow cast members. “You miss out on microexpressions,” Nygren said.
Additionally, Williams said, navigating the theatre-film hybrid was tricky. He explained that acting should be exaggerated in theatre, but smaller on a screen. Actors had to work to find a happy medium. Achieving this balance was particularly difficult for Williams, because, “Mr. Darcy is a stoic character who does not show many emotions.”
The show took nearly two years from casting until recording, with a global pandemic in between. Despite these many hurdles, the cast and crew persisted. While it would have been “amazing” to be on stage, Williams is just grateful that the production is happening at all. “If nothing else, the fact that the cast all came together to make the show a year later” is a reason to watch the production, he said. “The acting is fantastic,” George said, adding that, “the students worked really hard to make this happen and I’m so proud that we were able to do it.”
Both a comment on 19th century English society and a love story, the play — originally based upon the Austen novel — gravitates around the tumultuous courtship of Lizzy and Darcy. Lizzy, determined to defy societal pressures, vows to never marry. But Darcy, despite being deemed an inappropriate match, is just as determined to change her mind.
Tickets are $10 per link and are available at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/current-season or by calling the box office at 474-7751. Links are good until 11:59 p.m. April 26.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544
Cast
Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet — Isabelle Nygren
Fitzwilliam Darcy — Luke Williams
Jane Bennet — Riley von Borstel
Mary Bennet — Jared Olin
Lydia Bennet — Jessica Reed
Mr. Bennet — Michael Shaeffer
Mrs. Bennet — Paloma Polanco
Charles Bingley — Jared Olin
Caroline Bingley — Flyn Ludington
Charlotte Lucas — Kellie Bernstein
Mr. Collins — Steven Anderson
George Wickham — Charles Wolgemuth
Lady Catherine DeBourgh — Siri Tuttle
Anne DeBourgh — Paloma Polanco
Servant — Adam Gillette