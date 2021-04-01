In the 2004 high school comedy Mean Girls, there’s a part late in the movie when every girl in the junior class is gathered in the gym to discuss the bullying and verbal harassment going on among the grade. Rachel McAdams’ character, Regina George, stands up and tells Ms. Norbury (played by Tina Fey) that she doesn’t need to be there as she is merely a victim of harassment, not a perpetrator.
In response to this claim, Mr. Norbury asks the entire gym, “Who here has ever felt personally victimized by Regina George?”
Every girl in the gym raises their hand. Every faculty member raises their hand. Even the principal bows his head in fear and shame as he raises his hand. Every person in the gym at some point had felt personally victimized by Regina George.
Now, I would like to try a similar exercise with my fellow Seattle Mariner fans:
Who reading this has ever felt personally victimized by the Seattle Mariners ownership, management, coaching or player personnel?
If your hand isn’t raised right now, you’re lying worse than Regina George was.
Perhaps it’s because I’m just totally insane or maybe I just enjoy torturing myself, but living in Colorado last year led me to become a joint Mariners-Rockies fan. If you’ve kept up with the Rockies offseason, you’ll likely now begin thinking of me as the living embodiment of a song by The Cure: Pretty cool, but absolutely depressing.
Anyway, I know I have plenty of Mariner fans up here to share in my self-pity. Though it may not be lasting much longer. The main point is, MLB opening day is here and there’s plenty to discuss. Take the plunge with me as I look at some of the bold predictions and picks for this season.
Bold prediction for the NL: The Rockies won’t be the worst team in baseball
Just the second or third worst.
Four months into the year, I’ve only been genuinely confused by two things: The music video for “Montero” by Lil Nas X, and the Rockies trading Nolan Arenado and $50 million to St. Louis for essentially nothing.
The Rockies traded the best player they’ve ever had and the ransom amount from the movie “Rush Hour” for a decent pitcher (Austin Gomber) and not much else. Rockie fans hoping this season will be a success are likely feeling like fans of “The Sixth Sense” hoping M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie will actually be good.
However, there is reason to believe the Rockies won’t be the worst team in baseball. Gomber honestly is a good pitcher, and he joins a solid starting rotation of Kyle Freeland, German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela along with some combination of Jon Gray, Chi Chi Gonzalez and Ryan Castellani. Sure, the bullpen is one of the weakest in the majors, but Yency Almonte is coming off a career year, Mychal Givens should continue to acclimate to Coors Field, and Daniel Bard is fresh off a Comeback Player of the Year season.
I know, I know, the offense was bad last year even WITH Arenado so how could it be any better when Colorado added nothing in the offseason? Well, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon still man the dugout for the Rockies and players such as Josh Fuentes, Sam Hilliard, Garrett Hampson and others are still very young and improving. Does all of that add up to a winning season? HECK NO! Still, I just don’t buy the argument that Colorado will manage to be worse than teams such as the Pirates, the Rangers or the Tigers.
Bold prediction for the AL: The Mariners end their 20-year playoff drought.
Yeah, yeah, I hear you, STOP YELLING! I know I just made fun of my team by making a comparison to a Lindsay Lohan movie, but I honestly do believe this is the year Seattle makes it back in. Or at least next year will be, I don’t know, I’ve been saying this for a while now.
Seriously, though, Seattle finished just two games back from the final Wild Card spot last year behind Houston. Sure, sure the MLB postseason was expanded last year due to the COVID-19 shortened season and that won’t be the case this year. Still, Kyle Lewis was named Rookie of the Year, Evan White and J.P. Crawford won Gold Gloves, and Ty France was every bit of good as advertised. Add in a healthy Mitch Hanniger this season, rookie Taylor Trammell, and eventually calling up Jared Kelenic and the Mariners possess an offense filled with potential.
On the mound, Marco Gonzalez is one of the most underrated pitchers in the game, Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn were outstanding as rookies, and James Paxton is back in the Emerald City. If Chris Flexen and Yusei Kikuchi continue to grow, the starting rotation should be in excellent position.
Admittedly, the bullpen struggled last year, but with young players are getting another year older. The transition to reliever for Kendall Graveman, continued growth for Nick Margevicius and Anthony Misiewicz, and the acquisition of closer Rafael Montero and reliever Keynan Middleton should all bring about improvement for the long suffering bullpen.
Then there’s the rest of the AL West. Texas is still rebuilding and despite all of that talent and money, the Angels struggled mightily last year. Oakland had to part with key players due to monetary issues, and Houston lost several key contributors to free agency and injury. Many experts project that Seattle will still be growing this year and the year after will be when they arrive. Even GM Jerry Dipoto hinted as such. Still, with the young potential in place and the division faltering, don’t be shocked if Seattle finally makes it back to the playoffs ... and then loses in the first round.
Pick for NL MVP and Cy Young Winner: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres and Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers
I watched enough Rockies losses, er, games against the Padres last year to know just how good Tatis Jr. is. In 25 fewer games than he played in 2019, Tatis hit nearly as many home runs (17 to 22) and RBI’s (45 to 53) last year. With San Diego going all the way in on winning now this offseason, Tatis should have even more opportunity to bat runs in. Many players tend to flourish in their third season and that’s exactly what Tatis should do.
It also doesn’t hurt that his chances that he plays in the same division as the Rockies.
You know how you really want to like Harry Styles for his versatility and range, but you just can’t get past that whole One Direction thing or the fact that he stole Olivia Wilde from my dreams? No? Just me? Well, that’s kind of how I am with Bauer.
Bauer pitched for Cleveland, who would be my third team if I really wanted to be miserable, and his fast ball is the stuff that legends are made out of. Then you spend five seconds looking at his Twitter feed and you just wish you hadn’t. Bauer is known for his controversial views off the diamond, but on the mound his simply fantastic. Going to the defending champs will likely only help him get better.
It also doesn’t hurt that he plays in the same division as the Rockies.
Picks for AL MVP and Cy Young winner: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays and Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
To say picking Arozarena as MVP when most outlets only have him third in Rookie of the Year voting is a bold pick would be an understatement. I thought about putting it in the bold pick section, but I wasn’t about to pass up the chance to hype the Mariners before being disappointed.
Arozarena was absolute fire for Tampa Bay in the postseason last year. Anytime they needed him, there he was. He was a home run waiting to happen and that was after having a solid regular season as well. I don’t think the Arozarena we saw in the postseason was a mirage and I only anticipate him getting better.
Plus, my friend Max has been rooting for the Rays since we were in high school and I wanted to give him some love.
Bieber winning the Cy Young in the AL isn’t nearly as bold of a pick. Current odds have Bieber at the second best chances of claiming the award next to Gerrit Cole of the Yankees. As I mentioned, I like Cleveland. While it’s hard to root for a guy with the same last name as the person who gave the world the song “Baby,” Bieber is just too good to bet against.
Pick for NLCS: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Did I mention both LA and San Diego are in the same division as the Rockies?
All Colorado jokes aside, this just seems to be the way things are heading. The Dodgers are defending world champs, lost very little in the offseason, and added Bauer to their already stacked rotation. San Diego was already a great team and just added Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. While you certainly count the Braves out, LA and SD are just too loaded all around to think that one of them won’t be in the World Series.
They also play in the same division as-okay you get the point.
Pick for ALCS: Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Didn’t see that one coming, huh?
I don’t anticipate any team coming out of the AL West to make it to the ALCS, I’ll put Minnesota in the ALCS when they finally win a playoff game, and the Yankees will suffer injuries and inconsistency as they have for so very long. I considered the Rays here again, but offseason losses and gambling on the replacements have me tempering expectations. Thus we have the Sox and Jays.
The loss of Eloy Jimenez for potentially the season is significant for Chicago, but reigning MVP Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Yoan Moncada still around, Chicago will be another year more experienced and in good position to make up for their early exit last season. As for Toronto, last year’s team was huge on talent but limited on experience. Now, all those youngsters are another year older while Toronto adds George Springer to the mix. I may be a year too early on Toronto just like I might be on Seattle, but as Charles Barkley once said, “I might be wrong, but I doubt it.”
World Series pick: Dodgers over White Sox
The Sox may have Jimenez back by November and the experience factor will push them ahead of Toronto, in my opinion. A strong lineup from top to bottom with young and somehow still experience pitching should help provide Chicago with the boost it needs to make the Series. Unless, of course, the Rays return to the WS in which case I totally called them making it from the start (I’ve been wrong a lot recently and really need this).
As for LA, I know it’s a boring pick, but they won it all last year, lost Joc Pederson and not much else, and added Twitter’s worst nightmare. Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Kyle Seager’s little brother (I’ve always wanted to make that joke) and nearly everyone else returns, including Justin “Patient Zero” Turner. There’s simply no reason to believe LA won’t win again right now.
I also had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missing the playoffs and Gonzaga losing in the second round of the tournament, though, so ... yeah.