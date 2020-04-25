Delta Junction senior Hailey Williams and West Valley senior Kendall Kramer were among the group of youth athletes nominated Tuesday for the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 Pride of Alaska awards.
The award is given annually to an athlete or team that has demonstrated consistent excellence in athletic competition while doing so with integrity and sportsmanship. Recipients must be in high school or younger.
Williams, who committed to run NCAA Division I track for Duke University, swept the 2019 Alaska D2 state sprint titles with wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races, bringing her state title total to seven.
In June, Williams placed fifth in the 200 and 12th in the 100 at New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina. She also maintained an A average in the classroom.
Kramer, the defending Pride of Alaska winner, was named to the U.S. Ski Team’s Development Team in November, won her third state Skimeister in February and competed at World Juniors in March.
Also a talented runner, Kramer claimed her third consecutive cross-country running state title this fall after winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter events in the 2019 track and field season. In total, she has racked up 14 state championships — six in track, five in skiing and three in cross-country running.
Kramer recently committed to run and ski for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Lydia Jacoby, a talented swimmer and Seward High School sophomore who had qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials before they were canceled due to COVID-19, rounded out the trio nominated for the girls award.
The nominees for the boys Pride of Alaska award include South Anchorage wrestler Aedyn Concepcion, Bethel wrestler Hayden Lieb and West Anchorage alpine skier Finnigan Donley. West Valley quarterback Jace Henry was one of seven honorable mentions.
Winners from each category will be announced on May 6 at 2 p.m. on Alaska Sports Hall of Fame's Facebook Live.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.