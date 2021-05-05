Everyone present at the West Valley auditorium Monday night, from Athletic Director Wayne Sawchuck to girls head basketball coach Milo Griffin were all in agreement about one thing: You won’t find a harder worker than Ali May.
After roughly a decade of giving it her all, May’s hard work has finally paid off.
May, a senior, signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for Columbia Basin College in Pasco College Monday night at West Valley. She will play guard at the two-year community college with hopes of continuing her basketball career at another university after that time.
“It feels so good (to sign),” she said. “It’s so exciting. It’s overwhelming just to know that I’ve worked and played since third grade. I’ve always worked hard on any team that I could to make the high school team, play competitive, play AAU just to help me get to this point. I always knew I wanted to play college basketball so it’s awesome to have this dream and goal come true.”
May certainly earned the scholarship. She was selected as a member of the All-State second team this past year for her accomplishments on the court. She hopes to study science both at Columbia Basin and whichever school she goes to after. Griffin said whatever May does and wherever she goes she’s bound to be successful.
“(Ali has) become a great, great person and a really good athlete,” he said. “She’s willing to work hard wherever she’s at. Wherever she goes to school, no one’s going to outwork Ali. She’s going to play hard, give 110% in sports, books and life.”
Her parents, Jeff and Lora May, echoed Griffin’s belief and expressed their excitement.
“We’re very, very excited,” said Jeff. “She loves the game of basketball and has since she was a little girl. It comes with ups and downs, victories and disappointments, but in the end she just loves to play basketball. We’re excited she gets to carry that love forward.”
When it comes to what legacy she hopes to leave behind and what advice she’d give to all of the girls who will come after her, it’s no surprise what May’s answer was.
“Always work hard in everything you do,” she said. “Always work hard and just love the game.”
