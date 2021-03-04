For the Lathrop Malemutes, Tuesday’s basketball game got off to as good of a start as they could’ve hoped. For the West Valley Wolfpack, though, the ending couldn’t have been any better.
West Valley fell behind to the Malemutes early before finding their footing and turning in their customary dominant effort en route to a 62-47 victory. West Valley is now 16-2 while Lathrop is 6-9.
While the Wolfpack were celebrating at the end of the game, it was the Malemutes who were jumping for joy early on. Lathrop jumped out to a 6-1 start and led 12-3 midway through the first quarter. Judah Ward and Stewart Erhart turned it on for West Valley after that, however, as the Wolfpack closed the quarter on a 13-1 run. Ward scored 10 of those points including 6 straight before Erhart nailed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the quarter to put West Valley up 16-13 at the end of the first.
“Our focus and energy (got better later on),” West Valley head coach Colten Growden said. “Last time we played we won by a lot and maybe it was just in our heads that this would be an easy one. No game is easy, though. Every game is a battle and you’ve got to show up with the same intensity and energy every game.”
Ward certainly showed a strong sense of energy and intensity to start the second quarter. The senior started the quarter with back-to-back slam dunks while Erhart hit a layup right after to put West Valley up 22-13. Lathrop didn’t score in the quarter until 4:07 remained when Rylee Corbett hit a free throw. The foul shot seemed to kick the Malemute offense into gear, however, as that began a 7-2 run to pull Lathrop back within 3 points, 24-21. The two teams traded runs from there before Ward stole the ball from Lathrop, galloped down the court, and collected a layup with 10 seconds to go before halftime to put West Valley up 32-28 at the break.
In the second half, West Valley kicked it up a notch. The Wolfpack scored the first 6 points of the third quarter including another dunk by Ward while holding the Malemutes to just four points total. West Valley outscored Lathrop 14-4 in the quarter and took a 46-32 lead into the final period.
Credit the Malemutes for never giving up. Down 61-40 in the fourth, the Malemutes closed the game on a 7-1 run to make the final score respectable.
“I think it just boiled down to the fact that we ran out of horse power the last third of the game,” Lathrop head coach Matt Wilken said. “(West Valley is) an incredibly talented team and very athletic. We’ll keep working on the bits and pieces it’ll take to hopefully beat them.”
Ward finished with a game high 23 points, Erhart added 17, and Tyriq Luke chipped in 10. Ben Kraska led Lathrop with 16 points while Earl Parker chipped in 11.
Sports reporter Hart Pisani can be reached at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter: @Hpisani91