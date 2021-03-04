The West Valley girls basketball team put together an all around team effort on Tuesday night in their 37-24 victory over Lathrop.
Rachel Cockman led the Lady Wolfpack with 12 points, Hadley Blasey added 10, and Ayisha Peter contributed 7. Kadence Brinkman (4), Kiar Szmyd (2) and Ali May (2) scored the remaining points for West Valley (12-1). While 37 points may be lower than what West Valley is used to putting up, they were able to keep the Lathrop offense in check with the Lady Malemutes missing point guard TT Tagovailoa.
“We saw that TT wasn’t there and that’s a big loss for them,” West Valley head coach Milo Griffin said. “She’s the glue of that team so we were just hoping we could get by this game because this is another conference game. Now we just need to get ready for Regionals in a couple of weeks.”
For Lathrop (record unavailable), the burden of carying the offense fell on the shoulders of senior Tristian Martin. Martin had an excellent night, finishing with a game high 18 points. However, the rest of the team could only manage to put up six points, with Jayda George, Kayli DaMota-Supplee, and Torrin Johnson Oates each scoring 2 points. Still, after falling behind 22-8 at halftime, Martin went on a 7-1 by herself to get Lathrop as close as 23-15. West Valley scored 14 unanswered points from there, however. Lathrop outscored West Valley 8-2 in the fourth quarter to make the game closer, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.
“We started the game out knowing we’d be short handed with our point guard missing,” Lathrop head coach David Stewart said. “We asked Tristian to do a lot tonight and I think she played a really good game considering what the game plan started out as. We wanted to hold (West Valley) under 40 points and we did, we just didn’t make (any) baskets.”
