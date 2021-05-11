After Lathrop High School’s track was unable to host meets this season, West Valley stepped in on Saturday to hold a local meet. Not that they needed home field advantage given how dominant they’ve been this season.
West Valley easily claimed first place overall finishes in both the girls and boys track and field events Saturday. The girls team racked up 234 team points while Lathrop finished a distant second with 131. Monroe Catholic (53), North Pole (50.5), Tri-Valley (35), Hutchison (34.5), and Eielson (24) rounded out the rest of the girl squads. The boys were just as dominant in picking up 211 points to second place Lathrop’s 140. North Pole (106), Eielson (63), Hutchison (60), and Monroe Catholic (17) rounded out the competition.
“It’s a beautiful day here,” said West Valley head coach Milo Griffin. “The weather’s really nice and cooperating. It’s great to have the kids out again after all the trouble we’ve had with corona(virus). This is great. It’s great to see the kids performing today.”
The girls events went off without a hitch. Olivia Manley of West Valley finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.99. Essence Slate of Lathrop took home the top prize for the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.09 and the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.86. The 800 meter run was won by Naomi Bailey of West Valley with a time of 2:21.87. Bailey also took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:10.20. The Wolfpack’s Riga Grubis took first in the 3200 meter run with a final time of 11:36.68.
In the hurdles, the Hutchison Hawks claimed their lone first place finish of the day as Grace Greene finished the 100 meter in 18.71. Tri-Valley also got a first place finished in McKinnley Eddington, who finished the 300 meter hurdles in 52.93.
In the 4x100 meter relay, the West Valley team of Kathryn Davis, Liberty Bryant, Samantha Manley, Olivia Manly, Leni Stolz, and Jade Maeng took first with a final time of 54.51. The West Valley team of Davis, the Manley’s, Bryant, Kendall Banks, and Erin Wallace took first in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.21. Lathrop took home first in the 4x400 meter relay thanks to the team of Thea Millam, Sophie Hale, Abigail Haas, Essence Slate, Amy Pilon, and Rachel Wisel finishing with a time of 4:28.54. The final relay event was the 4x800 and it was North Pole taking first with a time of 10:19.64 coming from Lia Castillo, Danika Dawley, Raegan Kingery, and Madeline Castillo.
In the field events, it was the Hadley Blasey show as the West Valley junior took home first place in the high jump (5-0), triple jump (31-01), shot put (34-01), and discus (110-07.5). Essence Slate of Lathrop took first in the long jump at 16-02.5, the lone field event Blasey didn’t compete in.
Finally for the girls, there was the girls 100 meter unified, long jump unified, and shot put unified. Emma Smith took first in the dash at 23.74 while Shawna Mattingly finished at 23.75. In the shot put, Mattingly finished 4-0.5 and Smith went 3-10. The shot put saw Mattingly go 9-11.5 while Smith finished 6-07.
Next up, the boys.
Peyton George of Lathrop took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.70 while North Pole’s Camren Hyson took the 200 meter dash at 23.69. Ryan Croan of North Pole conquered the 400 meter run at 54.05 and West Valley’s Daniel Abramowicz took the 800 meter run at 2:01.99 along with the 1600 meter run at 4:27.81. Shane Fisher of West Valley took the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:07.95.
In the hurdles, Monroe Catholic picked up a first place finisher as Garren Nicholson wrapped the 110 meters in 17.42. Jesse Schnabel claimed first in the 300 meter hurdles for West Valley at 43.75.
In the 4x100 meter relay, the North Pole team of Carter Brown, Trenton McCumby, James Price, Camren Hyson, Matthew Johnson, and Reece Walters took first with a time of 45.88. Lathrop claimed first in the 4x200 meter relay thanks to a time of 1:38.53 from Eddie Coleman, Kalvyn Bandith, Jaylen Thomas, Peyton George, and Aijon Augustine. The 4x400 meter relay was conquered by West Valley’s team of Caleb Petersen, Josh Baurick, Isaac Macander, Daniel Abramowicz, Koen House, and Jacob Rozell, who finished in 3:48.46. North Pole closed out the relays with a first place finish time of 8:53.90 thanks to Matthew Johnson, Ryan Croan, Jacob Dawley, Riley Fisher, Austin Darby, and Trenton McCumby.
In the field events, the high jump ended in a three-way tie as Owen Averett and Jonathan Ebel of Lathrop and Carter Brown of North Pole each finished at 5-0. West Valley’s Dan Glass took first in the long jump at 17-06.5 while Lathrop’s Kalvyn Bandith took the triple jump at 38-02.75. West Valley’s David Edwards claimed first in the shot put at 39-05 while Ben Foshee of the Wolfpack won the discus at 130-05.
Finally, there was the unified events. Cline Williams of North Pole was the lone competitor, finishing the 100 meter dash in 20.73, the long jump at 3-1, and the shot put at 16-06.
For the full list of Saturday’s results, visit https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/425781/results.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.