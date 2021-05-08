West Valley boys hold off Wasilla for 2-1 win

It got a little closer than they would’ve liked, but the West Valley boys soccer team left FYSA with a solid victory on Thursday evening.
Seth Phillips and Adam Raygor provided the only two points on the board the Wolfpack needed to claim a 2-1 win over Wasilla Thursday evening. While head coach Howard Maxwell would’ve liked to see more of a spark from his offense, he said the defense deserved a ton of credit.
“I thought we came out really strong and moved the ball really fast at the beginning and played well,” said Maxwell. “After we got a goal we kind of relaxed in the first half and (Wasilla) kind of took it to us. We got that second goal and again we kind of let down a little bit, but I thought our defense played really well in the second half. Our center played well and we’ll get ready for Colony on Saturday.”
It was a 1-0 game at the midway point after Phillips’ first half goal. Midway through the second half, Raygor came in to score a goal practically alone to make it 2-0 at the 60th minute. Wasilla added a goal of their own five minutes later to put the Wolfpack on their heels a bit, but West Valley’s defense held strong to pull out the win.
Now, West Valley’s varsity will have to take on Colony, who defeated the Wolfpack 6-2 in the first week of the season. Raygor believes the team will be better prepared this time around.
“We worked on our defensive corners and I think we’re ready to go again,” he said. “We just need to stay hydrated, stretch out, and be ready to play them again.”
West Valley will play Colony at 9 a.m. Saturday.
