When the West Valley Wolfpack played the Lathrop Malemutes last week, it was an absolute thriller that the Malemutes ended up taking by three points. Thursday night, with the Mid Alaska Championship on the line, West Valley wasn’t interested in letting the game get that close.
Tyriq Luke and Judah Ward each scored 17 points, two other members of the Wolfpack reached double-figures, and West Valley fought off a late rally attempt by Lathrop to win Thursday night’s game at North Pole 70-59. The win gave West Valley the title of 2021 Mid Alaska Conference Champions and punched their ticket to the 4A State Tournament. Lathrop will now have to hope they’re selected to the tournament as an At-Large bid.
The first quarter looked like the game may live up to the last matchup between the two teams. The two teams traded baskets to start before West Valley on a 13-2 run led by Ward and Cortarius Mingo to take a 17-7 lead. Lathrop kept their composure, however, in responding with a 7-3 run of their own before Luke hit a 3-pointer to close the quarter. West Valley led 23-14 after one quarter of play.
West Valley slowed the pace of the game down in the second quarter offensively, but their defense was lights out. Ben Kraska’s and-1 play midway through the second ended up being the only points Lathrop could muster in the period. Mingo and Stewart Erhart helped lead the Wolfpack offense to 14 points in the quarter to give West Valley a 37-17 halftime lead.
The Malemutes seemed to have a renewed sense of energy to start the second half as the two squads exchanged five baskets to start the third. West Valley’s engine was a little more full, however, as they went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 24. Earl Parker eventually helped lead a 7-2 run for Lathrop to get the Malemutes back within 19 before a layup and a dunk by Ward made it a 23 point game again. Kraska led a 6-3 quarter-closing run, but Lathrop still trailed 59-39 entering the fourth.
That’s when things got a little interesting. After the teams traded a few baskets, the Malemutes went on a 13-0 run with everyone getting involved. Just like that, Lathrop trailed by just 10 points with 1:24 left in the game. Ward managed a layup to return the West Valley lead to 12 with 54 seconds left, but Peyton George managed to nail a contested 3-pointer with 23 seconds left on the clock to get Lathrop within nine, 68-59.
Mingo scored 27 points the last time West Valley played Lathrop, but missed a critical free throw at the end of the game that could’ve tied it. Thursday night, when he stepped to the line with 14.8 seconds left, he was clutch, making both shots, giving him 13 points for the night, and giving West Valley a 70-59 win.
In addition to Ward, Luke, and Mingo, Erhart also reached double-figures for West Valley with 11. Ben Foshee and Jamari Sims each scored six for the Wolfpack. Kraska led the Malemutes with 19, Jaylen Thomas added 12, Parker and George each had nine, and Pukah Tagovailoa finished with eight.
Mingo, who was also named MAC MVP, was nothing but smiles after the game.
“It feels so great man,” he said with a chuckle. “Here in my fourth year, man, cutting down the net, it’s a heartwarming feeling.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.