West Valley and North Pole split opening series of Fairbanks softball season

Sure, softball has been going on for two weeks now and there’s been plenty of action to report. Still, it was nice for the city of Fairbanks to get some action flowing yet again after two years off.
Even if the weather could’ve been better.
West Valley and North Pole played a double header on Tuesday evening to kickoff the Fairbanks softball season. Both teams participated in the Rally in the Valley the weekend before, along with Delta and Monroe, but it was the first action at the South Davis softball complex since 2019. Of course, it was only fitting that there were a few hiccups.
The first game had to be paused in the third inning due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the second game of the double header also being delayed. One good thing about spring time in Alaska, however, is that extra light keeps the game flowing.
As for the results, it was a scoreless game when things were put on hold due to the rain. In the end, the Lady Patriots came out with the 8-5 win, securing revenge after the Lady Wolfpack defeated them 9-4 at the Rally in the Valley last weekend.
The second game was an exciting one as North Pole held a lead heading into the last inning of play. West Valley wasn’t going to let North Pole sweep the series, however, as they came from behind to take home a 9-8 victory.
After spending all of last weekend in the Colony area for the Rally in the Valley, West Valley will return to the area for their next two games. The Lady Wolfpack will play Wasilla Friday evening and Colony on Saturday. North Pole will play Hutchison on Monday night.
