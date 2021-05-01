When West Valley and Lathrop face off against one another in any sport, it’s always guaranteed to be an exciting time. Thursday night’s season-opening baseball game was no exception.
Tied in the bottom of the fifth inning, Lathrop’s John Kim was walked with the bases loaded to score one run and give the Malemutes a 7-6 win.
After a scoreless first inning, it looked like West Valley would the team running away with things. The Wolfpack put up five runs in second with Teagan Emerson and Gavin Smeltzer each batting runs in that put West Valley up 5-0.
The Malemutes responded in the third inning with two runs to make it 5-2, but West Valley made it 6-2 in the top of the fourth. Lathrop wouldn’t be denied as they added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 6-4.
West Valley couldn’t add anymore insurance in the top of the fifth, setting Lathrop up to add three runs and take the win.
Fletcher Burnett (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K) collected the win for Lathrop after Thomas Forquer (3.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 7 K) got the start on the mound. Dylan Swarthout (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 1 K) took the loss for West Valley as the last of five players to take the mound. Kaden Davis (2 IP, 2 BB, 5 K) got the start for the Wolfpack.
On offense, Forquer, Jagan Nautiyal, and Evan Imus led Lathrop with one hit a piece. The sneaky base running of the Malemutes is what made the difference as the team pulled off nine stolen bases. Forquer, Imus and Nathan Hoop each had two steals on the day. West Valley was led by Kode Rowland, who went 2-for-3 with a run on the day.
Lathrop will next play Hutchison at 9:30 a.m. Saturday after the game was moved from Friday afternoon due to weather. West Valley will compete in Saturday’s consolation tournament.
