Tim Waggoner was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Like many men from that community in the Upper Peninsula, Waggoner made his mark in the hockey world here in Fairbanks.
Waggoner is the inductee for this year’s ceremony of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Waggoner learned to skate at age 5 and played all of his youth hockey in The Soo, a nickname for Sault Ste. Marie.
“We won the state championship when I was a squirt. That team was coached by Howard Mallet, who did a great job,” Waggoner recalled.
That same season, the team lost in the finals of the famed Silver Sticks tournament in Sudbury, Ontario. His last two years of high school, Tim played junior hockey for the Soo Indians under coach Ron Barkley.
Waggoner said, “I graduated from high school in 1975. I might have had a chance to play at Ferris State, but had no ambition to go to college.
“Two months later, I had a chance to come to Fairbanks with Roger McKinnon. My dad encouraged me to take advantage of the opportunity and even loaned me some money.”
“We arrived Aug. 3, 1975, and hit the ground running. I had several jobs around town and worked up in Prudhoe (Bay) for two summers. During the winter hockey season, I played on a men’s league team sponsored by Jackovich Tractor. We were kind of an all-star team. I coached a pee wee team that winter, too.”
A couple of years later, Roger had a chance to buy a hockey shop in town
“He needed a partner to be able to close the deal, so he and I bought the business and renamed it Sport King,” Waggoner said.
“We worked well together and the business grew. We poured most of the income back into the business and lived off just the skate-sharpening money. As time went by, I had other priorities, so I sold my half of the business to Rog after 10 years of partnership.”
The Jackovich team that Waggoner played on his first year in Fairbanks morphed into the Teamsters and a couple years later became the Alaska Gold Kings.
Under that latter name, the program went on to win five national titles at the senior men’s level. Waggoner played for the Gold Kings until 1986.
“Those were some of the best years of my life. It was a great time to be in Fairbanks,” he recalled.
“It seemed like we were adding new talent every season. I’ll never forget the dominance we had over Anchorage in those years. I feel fortunate to have played in the first Olympic Preview tournament here in Fairbanks, and coached in Japan as part of the Gold Kings. I also remember the men who built that program.
“I admired guys like Gary Atwood, Joe Jackovich and Steve Stephens.
I remember thinking, ‘I’ll be happy if I can be half the man that those guys were.’”
Roger McKinnon coached the Gold Kings during Waggoner’s tenure with the team.
“Tim worked his butt off every shift. He was a go-getter who gave 100% effort whenever he was on the ice,” McKinnon said. “The other players admired his work ethic and all looked up to him.”
Bruce Laiti was one of Waggoner’s teammates on the Gold Kings and echoed McKinnon’s comments.
“Tim was one of the most upbeat players I ever knew,” Laiti said. “He always had a positive attitude, and that was sometimes hard to do with those 10:30 p.m. practices at the Dipper, when Roger had us doing ‘crushers’!”
Waggoner married Becky Stevens in 1980. They had four kids — Alyssa, Joe, Ashly and Jon.
Somehow, Alyssa avoided the hockey bug, but the other three made up for her.
They played and Waggoner coached their various teams. All three developed into excellent players.
“I coached youth hockey for 20 years, sometimes more than one team per season,” Waggoner said. “We won three state championships. I worked with several of the guys who subsequently were selected as Coach of the Year by the Hall of Fame.
“I have fond memories of all those guys. I also coached the UAF club team for one season. Ironically, my wife’s father (Walter Stevens) played goalie for UAF back in the 1950s.
For several years, Tim and Becky’s three hockey-playing kids played at the comp level.
“It was hectic, but fun. Becky and I look back now and kinda miss the chaos,” Tim Waggoner said. “All of our kids turned out good. They’re married and have positive productive lives. They’ve blessed us with seven grandkids, three of whom play hockey. We love watching them play. This is now the fourth generation of our family playing hockey in Fairbanks.”
Former Gold King president John Rosie had nothing but compliments for Waggoner.
“When Tim came to Fairbanks he was a young man with a wonderful spirit for adventure,” Rosie said. “His love of life and the game of hockey helped him succeed and mature into a wonderful husband, father, coach, employee and friend. He certainly deserves to be inducted into the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame.”
Randy Zarnke is founder and president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, and author of “Fairbanks Hockey Pioneers.” He can be reached at itrap2@gci.net.