Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger and the rest of Team Jamie Sinclair improved to 5-0 Tuesday in women’s round-robin play of the USA Curling National Championships in Cheney, Washington, near Spokane.
Team Sinclair and Team Tabitha Peterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, started Tuesday with 4-0 records for a first-place tie among the eight women’s squads in the tournament, which started Sunday in the University Recreation Center Ice Arena at Eastern Washington University and ends there Saturday.
Team Sinclair began Tuesday’s action with a 12-6 win over Team Delaney Strouse, of Malvern, Pennsylvania. Team Sinclair was aided by a 5-0 lead after the first three ends of the match.
On Tuesday night, in a battle of unbeatens, Team Sinclair emerged with an 8-7 over Team Peterson win in an extra end.
The teams were tied at 2 after five ends and Team Sinclair snapped the tie with a 4-2 in the sixth end.
Sinclair’s group stretched its lead to 7-5 in the eighth end and Peterson’s squad responded with the tie in the 10th end. Sinclair’s team scored once in the extra end to stay unbeaten.
Persinger plays at team’s second position, while Sinclair, of Osgoode, Ontario, is the skip. The team’s other members arte third Cory Christensen, of Duluth, Minnesota, and lead Taylor Anderson, of Minneapolis. Sarah Anderson, also of Minneapolis, is an alternate for the squad.
A team skipped by Fairbanks’ Ariel Traxler collected its first two of the nationals after beginning 0-3.
Team Traxler prevailed 6-5 in an extra end against Team Patti Link, of St. Paul.
Traxler and her teammates led 5-3 in the eighth end and Team Link responded with a point each in the ninth and 10th ends. Traxler’s group registered a single point in the extra end for the victory.
Traxler’s teammates are fourth Elizabeth Cousins, of Medfield, Massachusetts; third Katherine Gourianova, of Potomac, Maryland; and second Elizabeth Janiak, of Nashua, New Hampshire.
On Tuesday night, Team Traxler rallied for an 8-7 win in an extra end against Team Rachel Workin, of Fargo, North Dakota.
Team Traxler fell behind 4-1 in the third end but cut Team Workin’s lead to 4-3 in the fifth end. Workin’s squad tied the match at 7 in the 10th end and Traxler’s group tacked on a point in the extra end for the win and move into a three-way tie for fourth place.
The men’s teams only played once Tuesday.
Team Rich Ruohonen, which includes Fairbanks’ Greg Persinger and Fairbanks native Colin Hufman, improved to 4-2 for a tie for second place with Team Chase Sinnett, of Medfield, Massachusetts.
Team Steven Birklid, skipped by the Fairbanks native, raised its record to 3-3 for a four-way tie for fourth place.
Team Ruohonen lost 5-4 in 10 ends against Team Scott Dunnam, of Philadelphia.
Team Ruohonen tied the match at 4 with a single in the ninth end. Dunnam’s squad tacked on a single in the 10th end for the win.
Persinger, Vicky’s cousin, is the third for Team Ruohonen, and Hufman, now living in Minneapolis, is the second. Ruohonen is from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and lead Phil Tilker is from Seattle.
Kroy Nernberger, an alternate, is from Madison, Wisconsin.
Steven Birklid, now living in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, guided his squad to a 7-6 win over Team Korey Dropkin, of Duluth, in 10 ends Tuesday.
Team Birklid seized a 4-1 lead in the fourth end. Team Dropkin chipped away to even the score at 6 in the ninth end. Birklid and company registered a single for the game-winner.
The other members of Team Birklid are second Matt Birklid, also from Fairbanks and now living in Shoreline, Washington, and Seattle residents Sam Galey (third) and Chris Bond (lead).
