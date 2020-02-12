Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger sweeps the ice during the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials on Nov. 11 in Omaha, Nebraska. Persinger is participating with Team USA curlers, NHL players and U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team players Aug. 25 during an NBCSN “Curling Night in America” event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Michelle Bishop file photo for the News-Miner