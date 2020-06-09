Although Vaughn Simpson didn’t have the opportunity to take the field his senior year after spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus, the West Valley High School recent graduate was still recognized as the 2019-20 Gatorade Alaska Boys Soccer Player of the Year for what would have undoubtedly been a worthy final campaign.
“I thought it was great that he ended up getting some recognition because I just felt like this was going to be his year,” Howard Maxwell, head coach for the West Valley boys soccer team, said Monday.
“He was going to be captain and was going to really step up in a leadership role and do special things for the team … He was getting better every year and he was poised for probably one of the top senior years statistically of any defender the Wolfpack has ever had.”
During his three varsity seasons, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound defender led the Wolfpack to a 44-7-3 combined record, including 30 shutouts. Offensively, he contributed eight goals and passed for 19 assists in his prep career.
He was twice recognized as a First Team All-Railbelt Conference selection and is the first men’s soccer player from West Valley to earn Gatorade’s honor.
“I was really excited to get it because it was something I really wanted to get even if I couldn’t have gotten it through the season in a traditional way,” Simpson said on Monday after the announcement.
“I know the Gatorade staff doesn’t just hand these out to anyone and they give a great deal of thought, even if they didn’t have all the stats from this year ...
“And it’s meaningful of course because it’s not just a soccer award. It’s based on academics and what you do in the classroom and community service.”
Simpson finished his four years at West Valley with a 4.35 grade point average and has volunteered for a local recycling initiative and youth soccer programs.
“He’s quietly committed to everything he takes on,” Maxwell added about his former star player. “He cares a lot about people. He’s super respectful and polite, kind of beyond his years. He has a very good sense of humor and is goofy at times but everyone always loves being around him.”
In the spring he signed a National Letter of Intent with the NCAA Division II men’s soccer program at the Colorado School of Mines.
“I just want to thank everyone who has helped me with this journey — my coaches, my family of course and all of my teammates who have been there along the way,” Simpson added. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
