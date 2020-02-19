Sixteen men’s and five women’s teams will be throwing stones today through Saturday in U.S. Curling Association Senior Women’s and Men’s National Championships at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
“They’ve been doing for this 30 or 40 years, so it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Denny Thies, a Fairbanks Curling Club veteran curler and the tournament director for the USCA senior nationals, said of the participants in the tournament, which begins at 9:30 a.m. today.
The teams feature curlers from Alaska, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Illinois, Wisconsin, California, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.
The participants included two Fairbanks men’s teams, Team Mark Carothers and Team Bill Gryder. Steve Shuttleworth, a former Fairbanks resident, is the skip for Evergreen Club men’s curling team from Oregon.
Joel Larway, of Lynwood, Washington, is back at the Fairbanks Curling Club for a tournament for the second time this season.
“We’re looking forward to get on some really good ice. We came up here a couple of months of ago and the ice has always been great,” said Larway, whose home club is Seattle’s Granite Curling Club.
“The people are always friendly and it’s one of my favorite curling clubs in the whole U.S. to play. So, we were really excited to hear it’s in Fairbanks and we’re looking forward to some competitive games.”
Thies said it’s the eighth tournament which USCA has conducted at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
The Fairbanks Curling Club was awarded this year’s USCA senior nationals after winning in a bidding process.
“It feels good because they know we do a good job and we’ve got very competitive ice,” Thies said.
The tournament is a qualifier for the World Senior Curling Championships on April 18-25 in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.