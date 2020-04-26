The University of Alaska Fairbanks athletics department took to Twitter Friday evening to name junior guard Shadeed Shabazz and junior setter Cate Whiting the department’s annual Most Outstanding Male and Female Athlete of the Year.
Whiting earned the award for a second consecutive year after a season that included one Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor and an AVCA Division II Player of the Week title. She was also named this season’s First Team All-GNAC setter.
After three seasons, she ranks fifth in Nanooks history with 2,394 career assists, 1,030 of which came in 2019.
Whiting thanked the athletic department, her coaches and the team in a video, which she recorded from her home in Rapid City, South Dakota, after the announcement.
“I’d like to thank Brian Scott and Meagan Olsen, my coaches, for not only challenging us in our skills but also our mentality and creating such a strong team,” she said.
“Along with that my team deserves to be up here as well and I love them so much. We are all a family and we’ve helped each other through the bad days and we’ve also celebrated the good days.”
The Most Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year honor adds to Shabazz’s long list of accolades for his performance in his first season with the Nanooks. Shabazz earned the GNAC’s Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year titles after leading the conference with 26.6 points and 3.8 steals per game.
He was also named First Team All-GNAC, First Team West Region NABC/D2CCA and Third Team All-American D2CCA. Shabazz transferred to the Nanooks after playing two years at Iowa Western Community College, and helped the Nanooks to their first postseason appearance since the 2015-16 season.
“I just want to give everyone a big huge shout out and thank you for all the support,” Shabazz said in a video. “Coaches, teammates, anyone who supported and helped me to get to this position I’m in right now, I couldn’t be more happy and blessed.”
Also playing an integral part in the men’s basketball team’s success was second-year head coach Greg Sparling, who earned the department’s Coach of the Year award.
Three other student athletes were also recognized Friday, for their off-court contributions.
UAF Hockey’s Jack Weiss, was given the Harris Shelton Spirit of Competition Award, which is awarded to a student athlete with the best “never-say-quit attitude.”
Brittany Richards of the women’s basketball team was named the Joe Tremarello Sportsmanship Award winner.
The Bart LeBon Humanitarian Award, given to a student-athlete who’s done exemplary volunteer work in the community, was given to the rifle team’s Grace Nelson.
