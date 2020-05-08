The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced the schedule for its 69th and final season Wednesday, which will commence Oct. 3 and 4 at the Carlson Center with a matchup between conference competitors University of Alaska Fairbanks and Lake Superior State.
The full WCHA slate for the Nanooks includes 14 home games at the Carlson Center and 14 road games and will serve as a farewell tour to the conference the Nanooks have been a part of since the 2013-14 season.
Seven members of the WCHA, a 10-team NCAA Division I conference, announced prior to the 2019-20 season they were exploring the creation of a new conference that would begin play in 2021-22. The three other members of the conference — UAF, University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alabama Huntsville — are not part of the plan.
UAF’s final season in the WCHA will follow what was one of the team’s best regular-season performances during its seven year stint in the conference. The Nanooks 2019-20 campaign marked Alaska’s first .500-or-above record since the 2014-15 season, its 16 wins were the most since 2014-15 and it was the first time Alaska hosted a playoff round since 2014.
“You definitely carry a little chip on your shoulder with going to play the teams that didn’t feel like they wanted you to be a part of the organization, but overall I think we’ll be back in those buildings and I think those teams will come back our way as well,” UAF head coach Erik Largen said over the phone on Thursday.
“I don’t think it’s done with all the different conference realignments and things like that.”
In addition to the 14 conference series, the Nanooks will take three non-conference road trips, beginning Oct. 9 and 10, the second weekend of the season, for two games against the University of Nebraska Omaha. The series is the first of a four-season contract between the two teams, which played at least one series every year from the 1998-99 to 2009-10 seasons.
The teams also faced off for one game in Fairbanks in both 2011 and 2016 for the early-season Brice Alaska Goal Rush tournament. Alaska holds a 23-17-11 record over Omaha.
The Nanooks take their first bye in week three prior to hosting the WCHA regular season champion and perennial powerhouse Minnesota State on Oct. 23 and 24. The Mavericks finished last season ranked second in the national rating percentage index (RPI) with a 31-5-2 overall record.
Alaska then sets off on a long conference road trip, beginning with a series against this season’s last place team Alabama-Huntsville on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 before flying to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, for a second series against the Lakers on Nov. 6 and 7.
Largen described the road trip as “unique”, adding, “I don’t know if you could really pick two spots that are farther apart.”
UAF has a weekend off before resuming conference play on Nov. 20 and 21 with another road trip against last season’s third place team Northern Michigan. The Nanooks will stay in the Lower 48 on Thanksgiving weekend for a non-conference series against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were NCAA Tournament champions in 2011, 2018 and 2019 and runner-ups in 2017. They were ranked fourth nationally in RPI heading into the 2020 postseason before the playoffs were canceled due to coronavirus.
The puck drops for the 28th edition of the Governor’s Cup when UAA travels to Fairbanks for Dec. 5 and 6 contests at the Carlson Center. A set of games against Alabama-Huntsville in Fairbanks on Dec. 11 and 12 wraps up the first half of conference play for the Nanooks.
The second half of the WCHA schedule looks to be competitive — five of the seven conference series are against teams that finished in the top 25 of the RPI, top six in the conference and with better overall records than the Nanooks.
“There’s some challenges to both the first and second half,” Largen said. “It’s different from year to year, but if you’re just looking at the strengths of the teams from last year going into this upcoming schedule, definitely in the second half we are going to be playing some higher finishing opponents.
“If that carries into next year it will definitely be a tough second half.”
Alaska will bring in the new year with a Jan. 1 and 2 road series against Minnesota State before traveling to take on this season’s ninth place WCHA team Ferris State on Jan. 8 and 9.
The Nanooks then return to the Carlson Center for a two-series homestand, beginning with Michigan Tech on Jan. 15 and 16. The Huskies finished in sixth place in the WCHA and ranked 25th in the RPI with a 21-15-3 overall record
The Bowling Green Falcons, who finished last season with a 21-13-4 overall record, will make their third consecutive trip to the 49th state for games against the Nanooks on Jan. 22 and 23.
The Falcons and Nanooks spent the second half of the 2019-20 season in a battle for home ice in the first round of the WCHA Playoffs, which the Nanooks ultimately won by a tiebreaker. But when the two teams faced off in the Carlson Center as the fourth and fifth seed in the quarterfinal series, the Falcons advanced to the second round with a sweep. The playoffs were canceled just over a week later.
Alaska will slip in its last non-conference series on Jan. 29 and 30 when it plays its annual series against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe.
The Nanooks host regular season runner up Bemidji State at the Carlson Center on Feb. 5 and 6 before concluding the conference schedule with two road trips – the first against the Falcons on Feb. 12 and 13, and the second against the Seawolves for the second half of the Governor’s Cup on Feb. 26 and 27 in Anchorage.
“It will definitely be a tough second half,” Largen said. “But the nice thing is we have that bye week right before we go to Anchorage so at least we have a little bit of rest going into playoffs and that rivalry series...
“But overall in terms of what Fairbanks gets to see I think they’ll get to see a lot of really good teams.”
