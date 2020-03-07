The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team ended its season Friday after falling 76-64 to Western Washington in the semifinal round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.
The Nanooks end the regular season with a 12-18 overall and 10-10 GNAC record, a significant improvement from their 5-22 overall and 2-18 GNAC record from last season. This year’s tournament appearance was also their first since the 2015-16 season.
The Nanooks trailed 10-2 three minutes after opening tip off. Alaska junior Shadeed Shabazz and senior Spencer Sweet lead the Nanooks back into the game, scoring 10 and eight points, respectively, to help tie the game 30-30 with 1:43 remaining in the half.
Freshman center Mawich Kachjaani pulled down seven first-half rebounds.
The Vikings reached a 10-point lead with 7:57 remaining in the game. Five points from UAF’s Markel Banks and six more from Shabazz helped the Nanooks close the gap to 62-59 over the next two and a half minutes, but the Vikings scored 14 consecutive points to grab a 17-point lead with 46 seconds remaining.
Shadeed Shabazz was the only Nanook to reach double-digits against the number two seeded Vikings, tallying 29 points while shooting 11-for-24 from the field, 2-for-4 from behind the arc and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Sweet was next-best offensively for Alaska with eight points. Kachjaani had a team-high nine rebounds.
Western Washington and five seed University of Alaska Anchorage, who upset top ranked Seattle Pacific 86-85 in the second semifinal, will compete today for the conference title.
