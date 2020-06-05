The University of Alabama in Huntsville announced Friday afternoon that it would restore the canceled hockey program after supporters exceeded fundraising requirements spelled out by the school.
The resurrection of the program – the second time in nine years it has been canceled and brought back – comes a week after school president Darren Dawson announced its termination.
UAH was scheduled to play the University of Alaska Fairbanks four times during the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s 2020-21 regular season conference schedule before the program’s termination was initially announced. Plans were in place to adjust the UAF and WCHA schedule. As of Friday, Nanooks head coach Erik Largen was unsure if the Nanooks would continue with the original slate of games or proceed with the adjustments.
UAH said Friday that more than $750,000 had been raised through private donations. That’s the dollar figure Dawson put before hockey supporters on Monday with a deadline of Friday at 5 p.m. to meet it.
Charger hockey backers cleared that hurdle with hours to spare.
“The total amount of more than $750,000 in private dollars will allow the Chargers to continue to compete at the Division 1 level during the 2020-2021 season,” the school said in a press release. “This total philanthropic contribution is the largest athletic campaign contribution in the history of UAH.”
That was the requirement for the program to be revived. Athletic Director Cade Smith told AL.com earlier this week that the plan was for about 50 percent of hockey expenses for a season to be covered by private donations — which resulted in Dawson establishing the $750,000 mark to be met before the program would be salvaged.
Supporters immediately started an online GoFundMe account, which had received $519,414 in pledges by the time the school issued its release. UAH hockey alums Sheldon Wolitski and Taso Sofikitis — both All-Americans from the Charger glory days of the 1990s — gave $125,000 each as well, the school said.
In fact, the celebration had started hours earlier on Twitter when an account titled Save UAH Hockey trumpted the news that the $500,000 goal on GoFundMe had been reached in a tweet at 12:02 p.m. Friday:
“YOU DID IT! WE DID IT!
“What started out as a grassroots effort to save our home team went beyond anything we could imagine. The support we have received from our hockey family across the world has been nothing short of amazing.
“We did the unimaginable - TOGETHER AS A TEAM.”
Indeed, Wolitski described the fundraising goal set by Dawson as both “unrealistic” and “daunting.”
A week after signing the announcement, along with Dawson, that hockey had played its last game at UAH, Smith said Friday that the school is now “committed to building a world-class (NCAA Division I) hockey program.”
The full quote from Smith in the Friday announcement: “The university is fully committed to the upcoming season. The university will work with the supporters of the UAH hockey program and a newly formed Hockey Advisory Board to develop a plan that will allow the Chargers to thrive in 2021-2022 season and beyond. UAH is committed to building a world-class D1 hockey program with a permanent conference home that will allow the Chargers to continue past the 2020-2021 season.”
Once the initial jubilation from supporters subsides, the hard work will begin for the Charger hockey program as no shortage of challenges await.
The hockey program has been “damaged” by last week’s cancelation, Smith told AL.com earlier this week.
The Chargers still don’t have a conference affiliation, though the goal at this point is to become a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association along with seven members of the WCHA who left last summer — without UAH — to join the CCHA.
A permanent funding plan from private donations will be needed going forward to supplement money from the school, which Smith described in Friday’s announcement as “a 5-year philanthropic funding model.”
Helping to pull all that together will be the hockey advisory board, which came at the request of Wolitski and Sofikitis in their Memorial Day meeting with Dawson. It will seek to inject the passion and knowledge of hockey in a way to create a winning culture, Wolitski said earlier this week.
“We are thankful and gratified from the loyal support that has been demonstrated this week by the fans and alumni of Charger hockey,” Dawson said in the announcement. “We are hopeful that this support will translate into a sustainable funding model that will allow the UAH hockey program to rise again to high levels of success.”
The Chargers won Division II national championships in 1996 and 1998 but struggled after moving up to college hockey’s top level at Division I. Since the program was canceled in 2011 by interim President Malcolm Portera, then resuscitated by President Robert Altenkirch, the Chargers have gone 54-230-22. That includes a 2-26-2 mark in the 2019-20 season.
Crowd support has also plummeted with the Chargers ranking 47th nationally in attendance out of 60 Division I schools with an average of 1,419 fans per game during the 2019-20 season at the Von Braun Center. Of the 15 largest crowds in school history, the most recent came in 2000.
The fate of the men and women’s tennis program remains in limbo. Canceled last week along with hockey, Dawson gave the tennis program until June 5 to raise $150,000 to stave off elimination — the same parameters as hockey with the school asking for 50 percent of a season’s expenses from private donors.
A GoFundMe page for the tennis program has so far raised $15,235 in pledges with a goal of $150,000.
News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells contributed to this report.