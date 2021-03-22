The University of Alaska at Fairbanks volleyball team moved over .500 in the win-loss column this past weekend with two consecutive wins over the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks on Friday and Saturday. The Nanooks are now 3-2 on the season.
It was an exciting trip to get there. Friday’s match at UAF was a five-set thriller the Nanooks emerged on top from. UAF dropped the first set, won two straight, lost the fourth, but pulled out the victory in the decisive fifth set.
After dropping the first set 22-25, the Nanooks found their groove in the second. Six different player registered a kill in the second set for the Nooks, including five by AveRee Reynolds.
After going up 24-19 in the set, the Nighthawks battled back with six consecutive points to tie the game at 25-25. Two errors by NNU ended up giving the Nooks the set 27-25.
The third set was a wild affair to start as UAF took an 8-5 lead before NNU stormed back to go up 10-12.
Five straight points for UAF put them up 15-12 and the Nanooks never looked back, winning the set 25-22.
The Nanooks dropped the fourth set 20-25, but after battling to a 20-20 tie in the fifth set, the Nanooks went on a run to take the set and the match. Reynolds led the team with 16 kills in that game, Cate Whiting put up an astonishing 50 assists, and Dani Dodge ended with a game high 31 digs.
Saturday’s game may not have been as objectively exciting, but the Nanooks were certainly feeling good afterwards. UAF swept NNU on Saturday with wins of 26-24, 29-27, and 25-20. Lahra Weber and Rilee White led UAF with nine kills each, Whitling strung together 22 assists, and Dodge had 23 digs to lead the way.
Next up for UAF will be a long awaited game. After having to postpone the season opener against the University of Alaska Anchorage, the two-game standoff between the two rival schools are set to finally be played in Anchorage this weekend. Those game are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
