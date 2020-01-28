The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s and women’s nordic ski teams placed seventh at this weekend’s Denver Invitational in Minturn, Colorado.
Mariel Pulles was the Nanook that took home the best result from the weekend. Pulles finished the women’s 5-kilometer classic on Saturday in 13th place with a time of 10 minutes, 2.6 seconds.
The top three racers from each school earned points for the team’s overall placing. Also earning points for UAF in the 5-km race were Anja Maijala (18:20.4) and Catherine Reed-Metayer (19:00.5). Maijala finished 18th and Reed-Metayer placed 23rd.
In Saturday’s men’s 10-km classic, Tristan Sayre was the fastest for UAF, finishing 14th overall with a time of 31:27.6. Logan Mowry (31:53.0) placed 16th followed by Christopher Kavel (32:36.3) in 21st.
The women competed in a 7.5-km classic on Sunday. Maijala finished 14th with a time of 41:23.5. Pulles and Hannah Deuling finished 18th and 22nd with times of 41:37.2 and 43:10.4.
In the men’s 10-km freestyle on Sunday, Mowry and Sayre finished 14th and 15th with times of 58:19.9 and 58:20.7. Mike Ophoff finished 21st with a time of 59:53.1.
The Nanooks next travel to Aspen, Colorado on Feb. 8 and 9 for the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Nordic Qualifier.
