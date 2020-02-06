University of Alaska Fairbanks senior guard Kylie Wallace owns the highest grade-point average among the honorees Wednesday on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team.
The native of Petersburg carries a 3.96 GPA as a social work major. Wallace was one of two Nanooks honored Wednesday among 48 players selected. The 5-foot-7 guard also was among 12 three-time selections for the all-academic teaM.
Wallace has started in all 21 games this season for the Nanooks. She averages 9.1 points per game and ranks sixth in the 11-team conference with a .528 field-goal percentage.
Nanooks senior guard Brittany Richards was selected for the all-academic team for the second straight year. The 5-11 senior guard and business administration major from Dunedin, New Zealand carries a 3.82 GPA.
The complete list of the the all-academic team is available at gnacsports.com.
Nanooks on the road
Both Nanooks teams are in action this week away from the friendly confines of the UAF Patty Center.
The Nanooks women, 7-14 overall and 2-10 GNAC for 10th place in the standings, visit the Central Washington Wildcats 4:15 p.m. AKST today in Ellensburg, Washington, and play the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks at 3:15 p.m. AKST Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.
Central Washington is fifth (12-8, 7-5 GNAC) in the standings and Northwest Nazarene (15-5, 10-2 GNAC) resides in second place.
Half of the top-10 scorers in the GNAC are playing this week in Ellensburg and Nampa.
UAF junior guard Jocelyn Gandara continues to lead the conference in scoring with 18.3 points per game.
Northwest Nazarene senior guards Avery Albrecht and Marina Valles are third and fourth, respectively, with 15.6 and 15.0 averages.
Nanooks sophomore Sam Tolliver ranks sixth with 14.3 points per game, and Central Washington senior guard Alexis Pana is seventh with a 13.7 average.
After the games at Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene, the Nanooks visit the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Alaska Airlines Center.
The Nanooks men’s team (8-12, 7-5 GNAC) shares fourth place with the Western Oregon Wolves and Alaska Anchorage.
UAF visits the second-place Western Washington Vikings (13-7, 8-4 GNAC) at 6 p.m. AKST today in Bellingham, Washington, and face the eighth-place Simon Fraser Clan (12-9, 5-7 GNAC) at the same time Saturday in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Nanooks junior guard Shadeed Shabazz continues to lead the GNAC in scoring (25.4 points per game) and steals (3.9 average).
Shabazz also has dropped in 30 or more points in seven of UAF’s last eight games.
Clan teammates Jasdeep Singh and Wilfried Balata rank fourth and eighth, respectively, in scoring. Singh, a junior forward, averages 16.9 points and Balata, a sophomore guard, has been scoring 15.1 per game.
Vikings senior forward Trevor Jasinski ranks ninth with 15.0 points per contest.