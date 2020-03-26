Shadeed Shabazz added an All-America honor Wednesday to his impressive cache of postseason men’s college basketball awards.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks junior guard was named a Third Team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, or D2CCA.
The 6-foot-1 communications major from Seattle was the lone Great Northwest Athletic Conference player to earn the nomination and was one of three players named to the All-American teams from the West Region.
Shabazz also became the first Nanooks player since Parrish West in 2011 to be named an All-American following his first season in Fairbanks.
Nanooks head coach Greg Sparling was beyond excited about Shabazz’s All-American award.
“It is a great and well deserved honor for Shadeed to be named an All-American,” Sparling said in a UAF news release Wednesday.
“This and all of the other awards are recognition of the stellar season he had this season for Alaska. I am so happy for Shadeed, the program, his teammates and the UAF community. I look forward to what he brings to the floor next season.”
Wednesday’s accolade goes with six other postseason recognitions for Shabazz, who transferred to UAF from Iowa Western Community College.
He received four honors from the GNAC — All-GNAC First Team; Player of the Year; Co-Defensive Player of the Year; and GNAC Newcomer of the year. Shabazz gathered Division II All-West Region First Team recognitions from the D2CCA and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The D2CAA honor was voted on by sports information directors at NCAA Division II institutions in the West Region — Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Dr. Keith Champagne, UAF Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Athletics, commended Shabazz’s season on and off the court.
“I am very proud of Shadeed for his accomplishments on the court and in the classroom; he has epitomized what the Nanook Way is about in Nanook athletics,” Champagne said in the UAF news release.
Shabazz finished the 2019-20 season ranked third nationally in Division II scoring with 26.7 points per game and was the DII steals champion in both steals per game (3.83) and total steals (115).
While Shadeed grabbed national recognition, he also put up record numbers in the GNAC this season, breaking the conference’s single-season points record, previously set in 2015-16 by Western Oregon’s Andy Avgi.
The previous record was 770 points and Shabazz surpassed that total, nearly cracking the 800 mark with 798 total points this season.
He also broke the single-game scoring record in the GNAC Tournament this season. In UAF’s quarterfinal victory over the Western Oregon Wolves, Shabazz put up 42 points, breaking the previous record of 37
Shabazz also finished the season ranked second in the GNAC in free-throw shooting percentage (86.2); fifth in assists (3.5 per game); and eighth in three-pointers made (2.3 per game).
