Goaltender Anton Martinsson, one of 10 seniors this season for the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team, watches the puck bounce in the crease after he stopped a teammate’s shot during the “Juice Boy” shootout drill Wednesday at the Carlson Center. The Nanooks host the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at the Carlson Center at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday for the third and fourth games of this season’s Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series. DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MINER