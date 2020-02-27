Markuss Komuls, a freshman defenseman for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has one Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series on his skates’ blades.
Senior teammate and center Troy Van Tetering has experienced eight editions of the annual intrastate and Western Collegiate Hockey Association feud against the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
Komuls and Van Tetering are different when it comes to academic years and college hockey tenures. When it comes to excitement for the Governor’s Cup Series, they’re identical twins.
“It’s been special right from the start,” Van Tetering said after Wednesday’s practice at the Carlson Center. “Being a freshman and not knowing what to expect of the Governor’s Cup (Series), and now being a senior, it’s been pretty cool to see how important it is and we’ve been successful. Hopefully, we can continue to do that this weekend.”
The Nanooks and Seawolves face off at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Carlson Center for the last two games of this season’s four-game series. The games also mark the end of the regular season for the teams.
“The games are very intense and both teams want to win. It’s a big deal in Alaska,” Komuls said after Wednesday’s practice at the Carlson Center.
Komuls, a business administration major from Talsi, Latvia, got his first taste of the Governor’s Cup Series in October at the UAA Sports Complex. The Nanooks prevailed 2-1 on Oct. 25 and lost 4-0 the next night.
“From what they’re saying, this is pretty much playoff hockey,” Komuls said of advice from his senior teammates about the Governor’s Cup Series. “It’s start now, not next week, and these games are big, both for the Governor’s Cup and for us to get home ice for the playoffs.”
The Nanooks, at 14-13-5 overall and 12-9-5-2 WCHA, are tied for fourth place with the Bowling Green State Falcons in the 10-team NCAA Division I conference.
The Falcons, of Bowling Green, Ohio, and the Nanooks each have 43 points in the standings.
The top eight teams at the end of the regular season advanced to the WCHA playoffs and the teams which placed first through fourth get to host a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
A sweep of the eighth-place Seawolves (4-21-7, 4-16-6-3 WCHA for 21 points) would give the Nanooks fourth place based on a tiebreaker.
“It just adds a little bit more to it,” Van Tetering, a business administration major from Carstairs, Alberta, said of an effect of this weekend’s Governor’s Cup Series on the Nanooks’ postseason status.
“Obviously, we want to win the Governor’s Cup for us and the fans. Having that home-ice advantage (in the quarterfinal round) — which I haven’t had in my four years here — it’s going to add quite a lot more competitiveness to the series this weekend.”
Bowling Green State, 17-13-4 overall and 12-10-4-3 WCHA, is ending the regular season on the road this weekend against the 10th-place Alabama Huntsville Chargers.
Stick Tape
UAA is seeking to secure the eighth and final berth for the opening round of the WCHA’s postseason tournament. The Seawolves are four points ahead of the ninth place Ferris State Bulldogs, who are 7-24-2 overall and 5-19-2-0 WCHA for 17 points.
Teams in the WCHA get three points for a win in regulation play or overtime. The Bulldogs play host to the seventh-place Lake Superior State Lakers, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on Friday and Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan.
• Bruce Cech, radio voice of Nanooks hockey, is hosting a Special Coaches Corner Show from 6-7 p.m. today at the Finish Line Restaurant at the LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 4920 Dale Road off Airport Way.
The show also will be carried on KSUA 91.5 FM.
• The seventh annual alumni game between former Nanooks and Seawolves players takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center.
There is no admission for the game.
Scott Roselius, president of the Alaska Nanooks Hockey Alumni Association, said Wednesday that the teams’ players will gather on the ice after the game for a photo. A social also is scheduled after the game.