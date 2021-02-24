The Alaska Nanooks Nordic ski team finished their RMISA Invitational in Midway, Utah, this week with 234 points and a seventh overall finish. They were the fourth place finisher in total Nordic point leaders.
In the women's race, Kendall Kramer picked-up her first collegiate top 10 finish, placing ninth with a time of 29:35.0 in the women's 10k freestyle. Mariel Pulles finished just behind in 12th place with a time of 30:08.3. Rya Berrigan checked in with a 22nd place finish and a time of 32:25.2. Those three were the top three point-scorers for the Nanooks with 25, 21 and 14 respectively.
Catherine Reed-Metayer and Sage Robine rounded out the day for the Nanooks with 25th and 29th place finishes and times of 34:31.3 and 37:44.3.
In the men's 15k freestyle, Christopher Kalev led the way for Alaska, finishing in 11th place with a time of 36:34.8 and 21 team points. Mike Ophoff finished close behind in 15th place with a time of 37:36.9 and 18 team points. Lukash Platil was the last of the team scoring 'Nooks, finishing in 17th place with a time of 37:53.6 and 17 team points.
"Today's race was a unique team start format, meaning each team started in their own wave, two minutes apart," said coach Eliska Albrigtsen, "One highlight was watching freshman Kendall Kramer get her first collegiate top-10. She skied a very smart and mature race. For men, our top finish was Chris Kalev, who showed great tenacity and grit."
Logan Mowry and Patrick Marbacher were the last two Nanooks to cross the finish line. Mowry picked up a 22nd place finish with a time of 38:47.7 and Marbacher checked-in with a 32nd place finish and time of 43:27.0.