University of Alaska Fairbanks guard Shadeed Shabazz dribbles against Saint Martin’s University’s CJ Jennings during a Great Northwest Athletic men’s basketball game Feb. 1 at the UAF Patty Center. UAF is in contention for a berth in the GNAC postseason tournament and it has regular season-ending GNAC games in Oregon today at Concordia in Portland,and Saturday at Western Oregon in Monmouth. DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MInER