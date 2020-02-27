The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team ends the regular season in Oregon as it hopes to secure a berth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.
The Nanooks visit the Concordia University Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. AKST today at the LCEF Court in Portland, Oregon. UAF caps the regular season with a game against the Western Oregon University Wolves at 3:15 p.m. AKST Saturday at the New PE Building in Monmouth, Oregon.
The Nanooks, at 11-15 overall and 10-8 GNAC, are in sixth place in the 11-team NCAA Division II conference. Sixth place is the lowest spot a men’s or women’s team can finish in the GNAC regular season to secure a berth in the conference tournament.
The Nanooks need one win in their last two games to advance to this year’s GNAC Championship Tournament, scheduled for March 5-7 in the Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University.
The host city of the GNAC’s postseason showcase also is the hometown of Nanooks junior guard Shadeed Shabazz, who leads the conference in scoring with 25.6 points per game and in steals with a 3.9 average.
He also ranks fourth in free-throw percentage at .848 (151 for 178).
Western Oregon senior guard Dalven Brushier is the GNAC’s third-leading scorer (20.6) and is third for free-throw percentage (.863 from 69 of 80 attempts). He also leads the conference in minutes played, 34.4 per game, while Shabazz is second with a 34.3 average.
The Wolves, 17-7 overall and 11-7 GNAC, are tied for fourth place with the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
The 11th-place Cavaliers (3-23, 2-16 GNAC) are led in scoring by junior guard/forward Hunter Sweet, who averages 12.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the GNAC.
Concordia senior guard Xaxier Smith is tied for second in the GNAC for steals with 1.61 per game.
Women
The Nanooks have already improved on last season’s record of 4-22 overall and 1-19 GNAC.
UAF hopes to add two more wins to this season’s progress.
UAF tips off against Concordia at 4:15 p.m. AKST today at the LCEF Court and faces Western Oregon in a regular-season finale at 1 p.m. AKST Saturday in the New PE Building.
The Nanooks and the Wolves are tied ninth place in the GNAC. UAF is 7-20 overall and 2-16 conference, and Western Oregon has a respective record of 5-20 and 2-16.
UAF junior guard Jocelyn Gandarda is the GNAC’s leading scorer heading into the last weekend of the conference’s regular season. The native of El Paso, Texas is averaging 19.0 points per game.
Freshman teammate Sam Tolliver, a guard from Seattle, ranks eighth with an average of 13.8 points.
Junior guard Keyonna Jones leads Western Oregon with 11.0 points per game, which ranks 20th in the GNAC.
Concordia teammates Olivia Vezaldenos (junior guard) and Dorcas Wu (freshman guard/forward) are tied for 24th in the conference with 10.3 points per game each.
