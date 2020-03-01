The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team ended the regular season with a loss Saturday.
However, the season is not over for the Nanooks.
UAF, despite a 95-89 defeat to the host Western Oregon Wolves, secured the sixth and final spot for the men’s competition of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday through Saturday in Seattle.
Saturday’s game in the New PE Building in Monmouth, Oregon, proved to be a tune-up for the GNAC tournament because the sixth-seeded Nanooks will face the third-Wolves at 11 a.m. AKST Thursday in Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion.
A win Thursday would send the Nanooks to Friday’s semifinals. The winning teams in the semifinals play for the tournament title at 4 p.m. AKST Saturday.
The tournament champion automatically advances to the West Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament. The regional is scheduled for March 13-16 or 14-17 at a site to be announced.
The Nanooks, who ended the regular season at 11-17 overall and 10-10 GNAC, gained the postseason berth after the Central Washington Wildcats lost 63-56 Saturday to the Seattle Pacific Falcons in Seattle. The Wildcats, of Ellensburg, Washington, closed the regular season with a 10-10 conference mark and 17-11 overall record.
On Saturday in Monmouth, the Nanooks had four players finish with double-digit points, including junior guard and Seattle native Shadeed Shabazz with game highs of 35 ponts and seven steals. Shadeed shot 50 % from the field (12 for 24) and 8 for 8 at the free-three line.
Freshman post player Mawich Kachjaani contributed a double-double of 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Senior guard Spencer Sweet provided 12 points and six rebounds, and junior forward Alex Sommerfield came off the bench and scored 10 points.
Western Oregon (19-7, 13-7 GNAC) was led by 27 points from Jaylyn Richardson and was aided by 22 points from Dalven Brushier.
Reserves Emmanuel Gant and Cameron Cranston chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively. Gant also collected a team-high 11 rebounds.
UAF women
The Nanooks wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with an 89-52 loss to Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
UAF ended the season ranked last in the 11-team GNAC with a 7-22 overall and 2-18 conference record. It was an improvement from the 2018-19 season, when the Nanooks finished 4-22 overall and 1-19 GNAC.
The Nanooks trailed nearly the entire game on Saturday.
Nanooks freshman guard Alanna Conwell sank a 3-point shot for a one-point lead with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, but a Western Oregon free throw and 3-pointer put the Wolves back in front by three (17-14) heading into the second quarter.
The Wolves outscored the Nanooks 24-7 in the second quarter with 64% shooting from the floor compared to the Nanooks’ 20%. UAF was behind 41-21 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Sam Tolliver had 14 points for the Nanooks in the second half and Caitlin Pusich contributed eight points off the bench, but UAF couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Tolliver finished the night with 17 points, which matched the Wolves’ Shariah Green for the game high. Tolliver, a freshman guard. went 4-for-13 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Jocelyn Gandara was the next-best Nanooks scorer with 14 and the junior guard also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Tenth-place Western Oregon (6-21, 3-17 GNAC) got 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds from Tresai McCarver and 15 points and a game-high eight assists from Keyonna Jones.
News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells contributed to this report. Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.