The University of Alabama Huntsville’s last-place record in the 10-team Western Collegiate Hockey Association is irrelevant to University of Alaska Fairbanks head coach Erik Largen.
The Nanooks, who visit the Chargers at the Von Braun Civic Center at 4:07 p.m. AKST today and Saturday, were idle last week.
Meanwhile, Alabama Huntsville — 2-20-4 overall, 2-14-4-1 for 11 points in the standings — split a home series with Michigan Tech, falling 4-1 on Jan. 31 and winning 3-1 the next night against the Huskies.
“They’re a tough team, they’ve been holding a lot of leads as of late,’’ Largen said by phone Thursday night. “They were leading Michigan Tech both nights.
“Friday night, they ended up having them (Michigan Tech) come back on them, but Saturday night held on to win.
“So they’re just playing a little bit more free, playing a little bit more loose. Those (types of) teams are tough, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re on top of our game against them.”
The Nanooks also are trying to maintain a top-four spot in the WCHA standings. Heading into this weekend, UAF holds fourth place at 13-13-2 overall and 11-9-2-0 WCHA for 35 points in the standings.
The top eight teams at the end of the regular season advance to the WCHA playoffs and the top-four finishers each get to host a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Being idle last week allowed the Nanooks extra time to prepare for the Chargers while building up after a one-point weekend against the Northern Michigan Wildcats at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks lost 5-4 in two overtimes on Jan. 26 and gained a point in the standings. UAF fell 4-2 in the series finale the next night.
There were a few areas for the Nanooks during the time off from playing.
“One was just making sure we get enough rest during that week and pretty much take advantage of that,’’ Largen said.
“The second was just working on some differently specialty situations. We worked on 3-on-3’s, and 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 power play and penalty-kill stuff.”
WCHA teams skate 3-on-3 during a double overtime which the Nanooks experienced two weeks ago.
“We got some work in that we don’t normally get to do during a normal practice week,’’ Largen said. “We got rested up and now we should be ready to go for this weekend.”
After the UAH series, the Nanooks host the Bowling Green State Falcons, of Bowling Green, Ohio, at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15 at the Carlson Center.
