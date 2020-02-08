Senior left wing Tyler Cline capped the comeback efforts of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks with the game-winning goal in the second overtime of Friday’s 7-6 victory over the host Alabama Huntsville Chargers in the opener of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.
Goaltenders Anton Martinsson and Gustavs Grigals combined for 22 saves for the Nanooks, who improved their fourth-place record in the WCHA to the 13-13-3 overall and 11-9-3-1 for 37 points.
The Nanooks trailed 3-1 in the first period and 6-4 in the second period before knotting the score at 6 in the third period.
Cline scored the game-winner in the second OT after collecting a pass from defenseman Chris Jandric and beating a Chargers 1-on-1 before sending a shot past UAH goaltender Mark Sinclair’s glove side.
“It was one of those games which you don’t expect this late in the season. You expect some of these more earlier in the year,” Nanooks head coach Erik Largen said by phone Friday.
“It was good for our guys. They were resilient, they battled back.”
Cline scored the Nanooks’ first goal during a power play at 12:42 of the opening period. Cline was assisted by Chris Jandrick and Kylar Hope.
The teams traded three goals each in the second period, with the Nanooks’ deposits coming from Staven Jandric, Hope and Markus Komuls.
Jandric’s goal at 9 seconds into the middle period was assisted by Max Newton and Komuls.
Hope got help from Newton and Steven Jandric at 4:59 and Komuls’ contribution was aided by Steven Jandric and Newton.
James LaDouce made it 6-5 for the Nanooks at 15:33 of the third, off helpers from Troy Van Tetering and Kyle Marino.
Newton, set up by Jandric, sent the game to overtime after scoring his seventh goal of the season 18 seconds later.
The forward line of Steven Jandric (left wing), Newton (center) and Hope (right wing) combined for three goals and seven assists Friday.
“They were fantastic, they drove our offense tonight,” Largen said.
The 10th-place Chargers (2-20-5, 2-14-5-1 WCHA) got first period goals from Daneel Lategan and Liam Izyk, and second-period tallies from Tyr Thompson, Connor Wood and Christian Rajic. Sinclair finished with 37 saves.
The series wraps up with today’s game at 4:07 p.m. at the Von Braun Civic Center.
