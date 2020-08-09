The University of Alaska Fairbanks co-ed rifle team has a new head coach. And he comes with a pedigree as robust as that of the team he will now lead.
UAF on Saturday announced the hiring of William Anti, who spent four years as a member of the West Virginia University team, which won national titles in 2016 and 2017 in his first two years and was runner-up in 2018 and 2019, his second two years at the school. He is also a four-time Great America Rifle Conference champion.
His first official day as Nanooks head coach was Aug. 3.
“It is a great honor to lead a program that has produces many of the most elite shooters of the last few decades,” he said in Saturday’s news release from UAF announcing his hiring. “I’m excited to start working with this extremely talented group of athletes and I am very optimistic about the future of Nanook rifle.”
The Nanooks have 10 team championships and have finished as runner-up seven times. UAF’s most recent crown came in 2008, its third consecutive championship following a one-year gap after winning six straight titles. UAF Also won in 1994, its first championship.
UAF was runner-up in 2014 and 2015, its most recent time among the top two. The Nanooks finished second to West Virginia both times, losing to the Mountaineers by just 2 points in 2015, 4,702-4,700.
This year’s national championships were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The competition was to have been held in Kentucky, hosted by the University of Kentucky.
“UAF offers the most unique experience in NCAA rifle, and I am excited about highlighting the tremendous opportunities and resources we have, as we look to attract some of the top-ranked recruits over the next year and beyond,” Anti said.
Anti most recently spent one year as head coach and manager of the Paralympic program with USA Shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was responsible for managing and coaching the USA Shooting Paralympic program.
Anti, of Fort Benning, Georgia, competed in over 55 matches while at West Virginia, according to the UAF announcement. He shot a career-high 594 in air rifle against Ohio State on Sept. 30, 2017 and twice registered a career-high 590 in small-bore. He wrapped up his collegiate career with five All-GARC honors.
Keith Champagne, UAF’s vice chancellor for student affairs and athletics, noted Anti’s past success.
“We are honored to have a person with Will’s pedigree, background and successes as an outstanding student-athlete and coach,” he said. “He has the ability, skills and talents to bring another NCAA Division I rifle national championship trophy to UAF within the next three to five years. He is an outstanding coach and hire for the Alaska Nanooks athletics department.”
Anti graduated from West Virginia in the spring of 2019 with bachelor degrees in finance and accounting.
