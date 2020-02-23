The University of Alaska Fairbanks department of athletics hosted a Women in Sports Celebration on Saturday at the Patty Center, highlighting the university’s past and present female student-athletes and the progress they’ve made toward gender equity since women began playing basketball at the university in the 1960s.
The event drew nearly 50 people from the community, including current and former Nanooks, coaches, fans and university leaders and featured three keynote speakers, including Diann Darnall, the UAF women’s basketball coach from 1975-81.
Darnall spoke about the challenges her team faced. They weren’t allowed to call themselves the Nanooks, were unable to travel for games and were only allotted gym time during dinner hour. They also had to prove wrong the notion that “women weren’t interested in sports.”
Other speakers included UAF Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Dr. Anupma Prakash and Chancellor White.
Prakash spoke about her experience with basketball growing up in India where young athletes had to choose between getting an education or playing sports. However, she believes athletics is a key part to academic success.
White closed the event and echoed Prakash’s sentiment that athletics and academics go hand and hand.
He concluded his speech by referencing a conversation he had with volleyball head coach Brian Scott before the team’s last home game of the season, when it was still fighting for a spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
“I told him, ‘Win or lose, those women are my heroes because they come out and fight every day.’”
Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Terlynn Olds originally proposed the idea for the celebration, hoping it would serve as a compliment to National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which falls each year on Feb. 5.
“I sit in college athletics because of women like Dianne Darnall, who had to deal with being called The Dahls or having to have hand-me-down uniforms, or being told you can’t run past half court because you’re a female,” said Olds after the event.
“I’m obligated to continue to press forward and pass the torch and educate all the young ladies that are coming up behind me and say, ‘Hey, it hasn’t always been this way.’ The only way we are going to get stronger and continue to have a seat at the table is if we continue to tell our story.”
