It’s safe to say that neither the University of Alaska Fairbanks or the visiting Bowling Green State University Falcons are looking past this weekend’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association series in the Carlson Center.
However, the matchup on the Carlson’s Olympic-size ice features two teams who control their postseason destinies.
The top eight teams at the end of the regular season in the 10-team NCAA Division I conference advance to the playoffs in March. The teams who place first through fourth each host a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Entering this weekend, the Nanooks are in third place, while the Falcons, of Bowling Green, Ohio, are in sixth place. UAF is 14-13-3 overall and 12-9-3-1 WCHA for 40 points in the standings, and Bowling Green is 15-13-2 and 10-10-2-2, respectively, for 34 points.
After this weekend, though, UAF has only two WCHA games left in the regular season while Bowling Green has four.
The Nanooks end the regular season with the last two games of the 2019-20 Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29 at the Carlson Center.
Bowling Green hosts the Ferris State Bulldogs on Feb. 21 and 22, and end the regular season with a visit to the Alabama Huntsville Chargers on Feb. 28-29.
Alabama Huntsville, which UAF swept 7-6 in two overtimes Friday and 3-0 Saturday on the road, is in 10th place in the WCHA while Ferris State is in ninth place.
Nanooks head coach Erik Largen didn’t need to motivate his team during this week’s practices for the Falcons series.
“They’re ready,” Largen said after Wednesday’s practice at the Carlson Center. “They understand how important the weekend is. They know we want home ice, and the difference between going on the road to Northern (Michigan) or (Michigan) Tech or Bowling Green, compared to staying at home in Fairbanks and the Calrson Center.
“The guys know it doesnt take much for the coaching staff,” Largen added. “We’ve got to make sure of a couple of preparation details, a couple of things on special teams ... and let the players decide the game.”
