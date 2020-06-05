The University of Alaska Fairbanks Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Athletics Keith Champagne released a statement Tuesday denouncing the death of George Floyd and revealed plans to implement an inclusion and diversity council prior to the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Champagne said in his statement, “The senseless killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, has once again exposed the systemic and institutionalized racism in our country. The subsequent civil unrest explicitly demonstrates the lack of progress within the nation’s elusive quest of social justice and societal equity.
“At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, our athletics administration, coaches and staff remain committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, equitable and caring climate for all of our student-athletes. At UAF, we will continue to challenge ourselves and others to develop an acknowledgment and understanding of racial inequities and social injustices. Thus, I will be creating the Alaska Nanooks Athletic Director’s Inclusion and Diversity Council prior to the start of the 2020-21 academic year.”
Champagne had a vision for an inclusion and diversity program in the university’s athletic department prior to the death of Floyd, but he explained in a phone call Thursday that the event sped up the process.
The council will include students and members from the business and civic who have experience in creating inclusive environments and can advise the athletic department as it works to create a diverse athletic student body, create an inclusive environment and instill a sense of belonging for students from different backgrounds.
“We have a very inclusive and global athletic department. We have students from Canada, Germany and other parts of Europe and we are also looking to increase the number of students that we are recruiting from diverse backgrounds for all of our sports,” Champagne said Thursday.
“We want to focus on not only the diversity that we’ve increased in our staff, but the diversity in athletics across all of our 10 sports.”
Champagne referenced the hockey team in particular, saying, “We are going to focus not only on how we diversify intercollegiate hockey on our campus, but also how we influence the rest of the hockey world. ... Because hockey is just about all white.”
In addition to creating an inclusive environment for its students, the athletic department hopes the committee can connect with its Alaska Native fans and student-athletes.
“We want to make sure that the Alaska Native culture and ways of knowing and doing are infused in our celebratory events and athletics,” he added. “The majority of our fan base in our court sports are Alaska Native families and we want to find ways to embrace that cultural heritage that is so much a part of our program.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.