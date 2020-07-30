The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s swim team has a new head coach.
The university announced the hiring of Cameron Kainer, the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin, in Odessa, in a news release Wednesday evening.
Kainer has been head coach of the Falcons — like the UAF team an NCAA Division II institution — since 2013. Wednesday was his first official day with the Nanooks.
Keith Champagne, UAF’s vice chancellor for student affairs and athletics, made the announcement.
Kainer is the third head coach in UAF’s women’s swim team history since the program’s was revived in 2005. He replaces 2019-20 head coach Becca Weiland. Assistant coach Kelsey Leeson will resume her position for the 2020-21 season, according to the UAF announcement.
“I want to thank Chancellor White, Dr. Champagne and search committee chair Kayne Gutierrez for all their help during this process and giving me a great idea of what UAF is all about,” Kainer said in the news release. “It has been a different process with the world’s current situation, and they made it feel like everything was right. I look forward to getting the student-athletes back on campus and working on this upcoming season. We know it will be a challenge, but we are up to the task to come back stronger than ever.”
“I’m most looking forward to building upon the culture and success that has been laid out here, as well as helping anywhere I can in the department and within the community,” he said. “I also want to bring in student-athletes who share the university’s mission of caring, respect, inclusiveness and diversity, as well as being ambassadors in the university and the Fairbanks community.”
Kainer had a 52-20 overall dual meet record with the Falcons, going 27-11 in the men’s dual meet record and 25-9 for the women.
He also served on the swimming staff at the Florida Institute of Technology, the Nitro Swimming Group, St. Lawrence University, the Longhorn Swim Camp at the University of Texas and the Aggie Swim Camp at Texas A&M University, according to the announcement.
Kainer is also a graduate of University of Texas Permian Basin and was a member of the university’s swim team. He was team captain and held the school record in the 1,000-meter freestyle, the 1,650-meter freestyle, the 200-meter breaststroke, and the 400-meter individual medley and was a two-time member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Conference Team in 2009 and 2010.
As a team, the Nanooks went winless in the 2019-20 season.
