Two Alaska Nanooks sports teams were ranked in the top three of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Academic All-Sports Awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
The men’s cross-country team ranked first among their peers and the volleyball team placed third, according to a news release from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The awards are based on the cumulative grade point average of all the athletes on the official team rosters, including redshirts. The men’s cross-country team had a cumulative GPA of 3.51, while the volleyball team had a cumulative GPA of 3.59.
Also this week, the GNAC announced that 19 Alaska Nanook student-athletes were selected as GNAC Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar Athletes for their performances in 2019-20.
To qualify for the award, students must maintain at least a 3.85 GPA. All student-athletes that compete for a GNAC full-member institution, including redshirts, are eligible. A record 322 student-athletes were recognized, well above the previous record of 248 honorees during the 2018-19 academic year.
Among the Alaska Nanook selections are six men and 13 women representing nine of Alaska’s 10 varsity sports. They are men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross-country, women’s cross-country, hockey, men’s Nordic skiing, women’s Nordic skiing, coed rifle and volleyball. Alaska also boasted nine repeat selections, including one four-time honoree in women’s basketball senior Kylie Wallace. Seven of the recipients had grade point averages of 4.0 or better.
Male student-athletes
** Josiah Alverts (cross country/skiing, mechanical engineering, junior, 3.93, Palmer)
* Morgan Erickson (rifle, justice, sophomore, 3.90, Powell, Wyo.)
* Zephan Ozturgut (cross country/skiing, biological sciences, sophomore, 3.90, Anchorage)
Noah Palmer (cross country, general studies, freshman, 4.00, Fairbanks)
Alex Summerfield (men’s basketball, digital journalism, junior, 4.00, Federal Way, Wash.)
Filip Fornaa Svensson (hockey, business administration, freshman, 3.97, Linkoping, Sweden)
Female student-athletes
* Alex Bergholtz (cross country, education, redshirt-senior, 4.00, Kenai)
Hannah Deuling (cross country/skiing, biological sciences, junior, 3.86, Whitehorse, Yukon)
Colleen File (volleyball, biological sciences and psychology, freshman, 4.00, Woodinville, Wash.)
Grace Miller (skiing, biological sciences, sophomore, 3.87, Palmer)
Eden Murchison (volleyball, psychology, freshman, 4.00, Thomaston, Ga.)
* Catherine Reed-Metayer (cross country/skiing, psychology, sophomore, 3.98, St. Ferreol Les Neiges, Quebec)
Brittany Richards (women’s basketball, business administration, junior, 3.85, Dunedin, New Zealand)
** Sage Robine (cross country/skiing, biological sciences, junior, 4.00, Rossland, B.C.)
Sophie Schilling (volleyball, psychology, freshman, 4.00, Berlin, Germany)
***Kylie Wallace (women’s basketball, social work, senior, 3.96, Petersburg)
** Lahra Weber (volleyball, chemistry, junior, 3.93, Berlin, Germany)
** Cate Whiting (volleyball, civil engineering, junior, 3.91, Rapid City, S.D.)
Cassidy Wilson (rifle, psychology, freshman, 3.97, Deer Park, Wash.)
*Two-time FAR award recipient
**Three-time FAR award recipient
***Four-time FAR award recipient