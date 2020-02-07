Shadeed Shabazz poured in a season and game-high 43 points to guide the University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team to a 96-85 win over the second-place Western Washington Vikings in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game Thursday night in Bellingham, Washington.
Shabazz, a junior guard from Seattle, was 14 for 24 from the field and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line. He also contributed game highs of seven assists and four steals to go with six rebounds.
Senior guard Spencer Sweet, who’s from Longview, Washington, provided 18 points and Markel Banks, who’s from Kent, Washington, came off the bench to score 18 points and grab eight rebounds, which matched the Vikings’ Jalen Green and Trevor Jalinsky for the game high.
The Nanooks improved to 9-12 overalla nd 8-5 GNAC for sole possesion of fourth place. The Vikings remained in second place at 13-8 and 8-5, respectively.
Four Western Washington players scored in double figures, led by Logan Schilder’s 19 points.
Green contributed 17 points; D’Angelo Minnis had 16; and Siann Rojas scored 13.
UAF women fall
Game highs of 33 points and nine rebounds from junior guard Jocelyn Gandara were overshadowed by the Nanooks’ 91-69 loss to the Central Washington Wildcats in Thursday night’s GNAC game in Ellensburg, Washington.
Freshman guard Sam Tolliver contributed 13 points for the 10th-place Nanooks (7-15, 2-11 GNAC).
UAF struggled in the game, falling behind 23-12 in the first quarter and 50-28 at halftime.
Kassidy Malcolm’s 24 points led the fifth-place Wildlcats (13-8, 8-5 GNAC).
Central Washington had three other players with double-digit points. Samantha Bowman came off the bench and scored 18; Alexis Pana deposited 15; and Taylor Shaw finished with 11.