University of Alaska Fairbanks head coach Erik Largen, right, meets with defenseman Antti Virtanen during a break in a Nanooks’ practice, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Carlson Center. The Nanooks host the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at 7:07 p.m. today and Saturday at the Carlson Center in the respective third and fourth games of this season’s Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series. DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MINER