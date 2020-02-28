There’s incentives for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks in this weekend’s Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series against the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
The third and fourth games of this season’s intrastate and Western Collegiate Hockey Association feud are scheduled for 7:07 p.m. today and Saturday in the Carlson Center. The 49th State’s NCAA Division I hockey programs also are playing their last two games of the 2019-20 regular season.
“It’s just like a second playoff run. It’s something that has so much pride for the community and it means so much to our campus,” said Erik Largen, who has been involved in the Governor’s Cup Series as a UAF player, assistant coach and head now coach, said after Wednesday’s practice at the Carlson Center.
One incentive for the Nanooks is raising the Governor’s Cup for the 11th year in a row. The accomplishment would mark the fourth straight series title for UAF’s 10 seniors — forwards Colton Leiter, Tyler Cline, Troy Van Tetering, Kyle Marino, Kylar Hope and Logan Coomes; defensemen Tristan Thompson, James LaDouce and Jack Weiss; and goaltender Anton Martinsson.
Another incentive is positioning for the WCHA playoffs. The Nanooks have clinched a playoff berth and the Seawolves are vying for one.
The top eight teams in the standings after this weekend’s regular-season finales advance to the playoffs, which start March 6 with best-of-three quarterfinals series.
The teams who finish first through fourth in the final regular-season standings get to host a quarterfinal series.
The Nanooks, at 14-13-5 overall and 12-9-5-2 for 43 points in the standings, are tied for fourth place with the Bowling Green State Falcons (17-13-4, 12-10-4-3 WCHA). The Falcons, of Bowling Green, Ohio, close the regular season on the road against the Alabama Huntsville Chargers today and Saturday.
A sweep of the eighth-place Seawolves (4-21-7, 4-16-6-3 for 21 points) would give the Nanooks fourth place and a home quarterfinal series based on a tiebreaker.
UAA is four points ahead of the ninth-place Ferris State Bulldogs (7-24-2, 5-19-2-0 WCHA), who end the regular season at home in Big Rapids, Michigan, this weekend against the seventh-place Lake Superior State Lakers, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Teams in the 10-team conference get three points in the standings for a win in regulation or overtime.
If the Nanooks sweep the Seawolves this weekend, it would be the first time in seven years that UAF hosted a WCHA quarterfinal series.
“Seven years ... that’s a long time ago,” Van Tetering, a center, said after Wednesday’s practice when he was asked what he was doing seven years ago.
“I was just trying to get here, trying to get to this position now,” he reflected, “and get home ice for Fairbanks, for the city. It’s (this weekend) going to be great.”
Coincidentally, the Nanooks’ opponent in the 2014 quarterfinal matchup was the Seawolves, who won the series 2-1.
This season also is an indication that both teams in the Carlson Center this weekend will be equally hungry for the Governor’s Cup.
In October in Anchorage, UAA and UAF split in the first two games of this season’s series. The Nanooks won 2-1 in the opener Oct. 25 at the UAA Sports Complex and the Seawolves won 4-0 the next night on their home ice.
“There’s a ton of respect. They beat us already this season,” Largen said.
Besides the split in Anchorage five months ago, Largen pointed out UAA gaining a point each in the standings for their ties at home earlier this month against Minnesota State and Bemidji State, the respective first and second-place teams in the WCHA.
“They had a really tough schedule over the last few weekends,” said Largen, “and just beyond that, (it’s) just the respect we have and the things we have gone through this summer.”
Largen alluded to state budget cuts to the University of Alaska System, and that seven WCHA programs — Minnesota State, Mankato State, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan, Bemidji State and Bowling Green State — decided to leave the conference after the 2020-21 season to form their own conference.
“We’ve shared a lot of experiences and I have a ton of respect for Matt (Curley, UAA head coach) and his staff. I think they’ve done a fantastic job,” Largen said.
He added, “We cheer for each other outside of this one weekend. Now that it’s come to this one weekend, there’s not going to be a lot of hugs out here on the ice for this Friday (today) and Saturday night.”
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.